Suspect arrested in DJ Jinx Paul hit-run death

- The NYPD arrested a man in connection with the hit-and-run death of La Mega DJ Jinx Paul.

Kevin Ozoria, 27, turned himself into police. Authorities charged him with leaving the scene of an accident result in death and tampering with physical evidence, the NYPD said.

Police said that Jinx Paul, whose real name is Jean Paul Guerrero, was struck on Monday while crossing the intersection of Sheffield Avenue and Jamaica Avenue in Brooklyn.

Medics brought Guerrero to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle connected to the incident was taken into an auto body shop for repairs, police said.