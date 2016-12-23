Long Island kids go on shopping spree with cops, Giants players News Long Island kids go on shopping spree with cops, Giants players At Matty's Toy Stop in Hewlett, Long Island, hearts were full and so were the shopping bags. Friday morning, Giants defensive linemen Jay Bromley and Kerry Wynn joined Santa and the Nassau County Police Department in bringing joy to more than 100 homeless and disadvantaged children.

- At Matty's Toy Stop in Hewlett, Long Island, hearts were full and so were the shopping bags. Friday morning, Giants defensive linemen Jay Bromley and Kerry Wynn joined Santa and the Nassau County Police Department in bringing joy to more than 100 homeless and disadvantaged children.

It was an experience they cherished. Using their $110 gift certificates, each child hit the toy store aisles, with Santa's helpers by their side. As they picked out those gifts, in the spirit of the holiday season, many just wanted to give.

All the money for this event came from private donations to the Police Foundation as well as some of the PBA's membership fees.

The Giants players got in from Thursday night's game at 3 a.m., but Bromley said Santa's helpers never sleep.