Jets coach Todd Bowles hospitalized

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets coach Todd Bowles has been hospitalized with what the team says is an "undisclosed illness," and he did not travel for the game at New England on Saturday.

In a statement posted Friday on the team's website, the Jets say Bowles is in stable condition, but it is uncertain if he will eventually join the team in time for the game.

If Bowles is unavailable to coach, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will fill in against the Patriots.

The 53-year-old Bowles is in his second season as coach of the Jets. After a 10-6 season last year, New York has struggled to a 4-10 mark, prompting questions about Bowles' future as coach.