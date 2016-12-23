NY civil court judge is 1st Hasidic woman on bench News NY civil court judge is 1st Hasidic woman on bench Rachel Freier may stand just 5 feet tall, but her accomplishments stack up to unprecedented heights. Freier is the first Hasidic Jewish woman to become a judge in the history of New York State.

Freier is accustomed to breaking expectations. Born and raised in Brooklyn, she became a lawyer and launched a charity for an all-female Hasidic EMT service. She even became a paramedic herself so she could volunteer in the field.

Next month, the mother of six will take her place on the bench as a civil court judge.

For much of her life, Freier was living in two worlds. In one, she was a Hasidic woman respecting the traditions of her religion. In another, she was a professional hoping to work hard and become a lawyer. She found success in bringing the two worlds together.

Freier said that while some members of the Hasidic community criticize her for becoming a judge, many Hasidic men, including her husband, welcomed bringing more diversity to government as well as being a non-traditional role model to the community.

She proves that it isn't just good things that come in small packages but inspirational ones as well.