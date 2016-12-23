Armed law enforcement turned away from Cheesecake Factory

A Washington State corrections officer says she was asked to leave a The Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Tacoma because she was carrying her service weapon. Miriam Nichols was in uniform, along with three of her coworkers.

Nichols says she was wearing her badge and uniform, as well. She says the general manager told them that guns were not allowed in the restaurant at any time.

People expressed outrage on the post and The Cheesecake Factory's corporate office posted a comment saying its policy it to allow uniformed law enforcement officials to possess their service weapons and apologized.

Nichols thanked the corporation for reaching out to try to resolve the situation.