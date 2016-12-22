Prenups to protect your ideas? News Prenups to protect your ideas? Prenuptial agreements are five times more popular today than they were 20 years ago. A majority of attorneys polled in a recent survey noted an increase in millennials seeking prenups. More surprising though may be what many are hoping to protect: their ideas.

According to millennials researcher and consultant Jason Dorsey, a prenup protecting ideas and intellectual property is very Gen Y. Attorney Sal Strazzullo says it makes good legal sense, too. He advises his clients to protect themselves in all ways possible.

But whether or not you do decide to protect your ideas, here is to a lifetime of love and happiness.