Donations to New Jersey's Salvation Army drop News Donations to New Jersey's Salvation Army drop You know it's the holiday season when you hear those bells and see the bright red kettles outside the supermarkets and shopping centers. Every year the Salvation Army and its volunteers are out ringing joy, in return for a donation for the needy.

"The Salvation Army is out there feeding people providing toys and clothes and other things," Salvation Army's Christine Rock said.

But this December the New Jersey division of the Salvation Army is worried it won't reach its goal of $2.3 million.

"We are unfortunately seeing a bit of a decline," Maj. Ivan rock said.

Not as many coins are being dropped into the New Jersey red kettles. Last year they raised $1.9 million, money that helped 700,000 New Jerseyans.

This year, Major Rock, commander of the Salvation Army in New Jersey, says they need to raise more money.

"More people are coming to us. We saw more people at Thanksgiving," Major Rock said. "More people are coming to us for Christmas assistance. All indications point to more -- a need -- and we want to be able to meet that."

Major Rock believes contributions are down not because the volunteers and the bells go unnoticed, but because society is changing.

"Just yesterday I was standing kettles at a mall in New Jersey," he said. "I can't tell you the number of people that came up to me and said 'You know, I just don't carry cash anymore.' Everyone is paying with cards."

Major Rock said he believes online shopping has also impacted donations.

If you don't come out to do your shopping or if you're someone who never carries cash but you want to donate you can do so from the comfort of your home by texting "NJ kettle" to 41444.