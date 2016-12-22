Cardozo High's Ron Naclerio makes New York history News Cardozo High's Ron Naclerio makes New York history Pretty soon, Cardozo head coach Ron Naclerio will have yet another banner in his home gymnasium as he is now the winningest public school coach in New York State history thanks to a thrilling 79-76 victory over Springfield Gardens Thursday. Win No. 755 won't be soon forgotten.

- Pretty soon, Cardozo head coach Ron Naclerio will have yet another banner in his home gymnasium as he is now the winningest public school coach in New York State history thanks to a thrilling 79-76 victory over Springfield Gardens Thursday. Win No. 755 won't be soon forgotten.

Up by as many as 19, this one went down to the wire. And a game packed with drama ended with a piece of history. In his 36th season leading the boys basketball program, Naclerio reached yet another exclusive milestone

And for the man who bleeds orange and blue, the fact this victory came on his home court made this one even sweeter. And his squad felt the exact same way.

You could feel the love for Coach Naclerio and Cardozo. The biggest victory they could've asked for comes in their final game of 2016. While they'll enjoy it, they're already looking forward to playing ball next year.