Chrismukkah fusion cuisine

- This year the first day of Hanukkah falls on Christmas Eve, so what better way to celebrate both holidays than by have a Chrismukkah feast.

Chef David Burke's Tavern 62, in Midtown East, serves up a holiday dinner that pleases almost any palate. He starts with a smaller roast and organic baby carrots glazed with Mediterranean honey. As for his other Chrismukkah -inspired sides, some traditional Jewish favorites: hummus and chickpea fritters. And what would Hanukkah be without latkes?

You don't have to wait for dinner to have your Chrismukkah meal. Check out the hearty lunch from Ellary's Greens: a turkey and cranberry sauce latke sandwich. Leith Hill is the founder and owner of Ellary's Greens, located at the turnstile market in Columbus Circle.

A holiday meal wouldn't be complete without some sweets. Mouth.com, an online retailer of gourmet goodies, is featuring "Chrismukkah in a bag."

The first night of Hanukkah coinciding with Christmas Eve has only happened twice over the past century, so enjoy it while it lasts.

Whichever holiday you celebrate, hopefully it's a tasty one. Merry Chrismukkah!