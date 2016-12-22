GA mother, young daughter both diagnosed with cancer

- A Newton County family is in need of prayers this holiday season after a mother and her toddler were both diagnosed with cancer within months of each other.

Heather Wilson, a young mother of three, was diagnosed with an inoperable stage 2 brain tumor back in June. She's completed radiation and is undergoing her third of many rounds of chemotherapy.

Five days before Christmas, Heather's 14-month-old daughter, London, was also diagnosed with cancer.

"They do not have a final pathology report to know for certain the type, but suspect it to be rhabdomyosarcoma," said Pam Hunt, London's great aunt. "It is a rare childhood cancer and is not something that was passed to her from her mom."

Hunt said the family is waiting on test results from the bone marrow test, and doctors will be testing to see if the cancer has also spread to London's brain.

"This is in the early stages and we just don't know all of what is going on and how she will be treated. However the doctors are optimistic and hope to let her go home for Christmas."

The family is asking for extra prayers as Heather and London both fight cancer.

"You see, London's love is what keeps her mom fighting!" Hunt said. "Now, they are both having to fight this battle together."

Hunt has set up a GoFundMe account to help support the family during this difficult time. If you would like to donate, click here.

