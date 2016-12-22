Dana White: Conor McGregor will never fight Floyd Mayweather News Dana White: Conor McGregor will never fight Floyd Mayweather The man who head the Ultimate Fighting Championship league says that UFC star Conor McGregor will never fight Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring, no matter what the two say publicly.

- The man who head the Ultimate Fighting Championship league says that UFC star Conor McGregor will never fight Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring, no matter what the two say publicly.

White made the comments on Thursday's Good Day New York. He was appearing on the show to promote the UFC's first event at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

There's a lot of talk going on between Floyd and Conor right now," White says before going to say, "If they were to box, look at Manny Pacquiao-Floyd Mayweather. It was a fight that everyone wanted to see for years. It took almost 10 years to make that fight and they are the same sport. There's no way this fight would ever happen."

"If they really fought, it would be ugly. It would be ugly for Floyd," White says. "Conor has more weapons and tools than Floyd Mayweather does."

White, who was born in Manchester, Connecticut, began boxing at the age of 17. He was a manager in the UFC and became the league president in 2001.