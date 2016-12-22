Ivanka Trump harassed on JetBlue plane

- Ivanka Trump, flying coach on a Florida-bound JetBlue flight, was verbally berated in front of her 3 children by a person who does not like her father's election. The man who confronted her, along with his husband, were removed from the flight.

It happened on a flight out of JFK Airport on Thursday morning.

The passenger started screaming, "Your father is ruining the country." He reportedly also said, "Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private."

JetBlue personnel escorted the unruly passenger off the flight. As he was removed he screamed, "You're kicking me off for expressing my opinion!"

JetBlue released a statement, saying, "The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight."

The husband of the unruly passenger had tweeted an hour before the plane took off, "Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. #banalityofevil" That tweet was later deleted, but of course, nothing is really gone one it's on the internet.

Here is professor @mattlasner's deleted tweet regarding the harassment of Ivanka Trump and her children on JetBlue @Hunter_College pic.twitter.com/FGG5DUaQk8 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 22, 2016