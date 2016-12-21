No-heat complaints rise in New York City News No-heat complaints rise in New York City 629 Wilson Avenue in Bushwick looks decent from the outside. Inside, multiplication tables...begin to tell a story that also appears to be typical for a family of 5: rent, but there's a catch: No heat, no gas, no hot water for almost 3 weeks, they say.

- 629 Wilson Avenue in Bushwick looks decent from the outside. Inside, multiplication tables...begin to tell a story that also appears to be typical for a family of 5: rent, but there's a catch: No heat, no gas, no hot water for almost 3 weeks, they say.

The year-to-year complaints from New Yorkers dealing with lack of heat at home are up 20 percent from the same time last year.

Jesus Gonzalez, executive director for Churches United for Fair Housing Inc., says the city responds but the system often fails tenants.

The New York City Department of Preservation and Preservation received nearly 58,000 unique calls between October 1 and December 18.

Fox 5 reached out to the landlord, who was unavailable to comment.