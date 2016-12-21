Dad delivers baby at home with dispatcher's help News Dad delivers baby at home with dispatcher's help Julianna is not even two months old but one day when she learns how to speak, she'll have quite the story to tell. She, her parents, and a 911 dispatcher met the public Wednesday.

- Julianna is not even two months old but one day when she learns how to speak, she'll have quite the story to tell. She, her parents, and a 911 dispatcher met the public Wednesday.

Joe Compagno had to act fast. His wife Skye, due the next day, was getting ready to go to the hospital when she went into labor, so he called 911. On the other end of the line was Suffolk County Emergency Service Dispatcher John Spiciati. He has been on the job for 15 years and handles calls like that all the time. But this was actually his first home phone delivery.

Spiciati guided Compagno over the phone. The call itself was about 10 minutes long. The ambulance arrived minutes after Skye gave birth. She and the baby went to the hospital. And Joe signed the birth certificate as the attending.

The Compagnos thank Dispatcher Spiciati who is now honorary member of the family.