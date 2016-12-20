Indiana 3-year-old kept inside locked wooden box

A horrific story out of Indiana where police say they found a three-year-old girl locked inside of a wooden box.

Police said they found the girl inside the box this week and that nine people have been arrested.

The girl was found in a plywood box inside the family's living room near North Judson, Indiana. The city is in the northwest portion of the state.

The county sheriff said the girl was kept in the box for extended periods of time and she was rarely spoken to byt he adults in the house.

"Nobody spoke up about a little girl in a box, Even while we were in there, and started taking people out, nobody spoke up and said hey, there's a little girl over here in a box," Pulaski County Sheriff Jeff Richwine said.

The girl wasn't alone inside the box; police said the box was also full of dead bugs.

Officials were called to the home after reports of child abuse were filed.

The girl is now in protective custody, along with five other juveniles inside the home.