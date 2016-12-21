Man arrested for swastikas at Long Island college

EAST GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say they have arrested a student in connection with a spate of racially-charged graffiti, including swastikas, at Nassau Community College.

Nassau County police say 20-year-old Jasskirat Saini, of Plainview, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated harassment. Police say the man scrawled swastikas and KKK at two campus buildings on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, police say swastikas were discovered written in black ink on a handrail and a wall on the campus. And in October, police say swastikas were written on the walls and urinals in various men's rooms. One location also included an anti-Semitic comment.

Saini is expected to be arraigned in Hempstead on Wednesday. It wasn't clear if he had a lawyer.