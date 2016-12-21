7 injured after escalator malfunctions at NYC mall

Seven people have been injured, two seriously, when an escalator at a New York City mall malfunctioned, causing one person to fall and set off a chain reaction down the line.

The mishap Tuesday night occurred at the Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn. Witnesses say the down escalator was stationary when it suddenly started moving, causing the first person to tumble. Witnesses say the escalator was moving at a rapid pace, making loud banging noises.

One witness says it sounded like gunshots and there was panic in the moments just after the incident.

Two people were rushed to Lutheran Hospital in serious but stable condition. Officials say their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Five others were taken to Long Island College Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The mall escalators were taken out of service. Yellow signs blocked the entrances to them later in the eveneing. Mall officials didn't return requests seeking comment.

With the Associated Press.