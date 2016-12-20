Cardozo High's Ron Naclerio on cusp of basketball history News Cardozo High's Ron Naclerio on cusp of basketball history Ron Naclerio's heart has always been at Benjamin Cardozo High School. Not only did Naclerio suit up for the Judges in the 1970s over his 36 years at the helm of its boys' basketball program, he has racked up an impressive 754 wins.

- Ron Naclerio's heart has always been at Benjamin Cardozo High School. Not only did Naclerio suit up for the Judges in the 1970s over his 36 years at the helm of its boys' basketball program, he has racked up an impressive 754 wins.

Last season, Naclerio became the NYC Public School Athletic League's all-time leader in wins. This year he is chasing more history. He is just one win away from becoming the winningest public school coach in New York State history.

But on Tuesday night, playing inside a full capacity gymnasium, Cardozo came out on the losing end of the Queens rivalry game against John Bowne, falling 99-79.

While the historic milestone is a still at least one game away for Coach Naclerio, there is some solace in the fact they're next shot at a win will come on their home court Thursday night.

Ever the competitor, Naclerio knows this final game of 2016 won't be easy.