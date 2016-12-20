Richard Marx helps restrain violent passenger on Korean Air flight

In flight squabbles are becoming more frequent but they don’t usually involve famous faces.

On Tuesday, singer Richard Marx helped restrain a violent passenger on a Korean Air flight after the man began attacking flight attendants and other passengers—and his wife Daisy Fuentes captured the entire incident as it happened, according to TMZ.

“On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers,” Fuentes explained in an Instagram post.

“When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him. This went on for FOUR hrs.”

