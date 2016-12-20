Red wine hot chocolate by Mr. Chocolate Jacques Torres News Red wine hot chocolate by Jacques Torres Chocolate and red wine: is there anything better? I think not. But together? That is one sinfully sweet combo. Move over hot toddy because hot chocolate red wine has become winter 2016's guiltiest pleasure.

I have to admit, I was a skeptic. It seems like one of those drinks you can mess up if you don't do it the right way.

Thankfully, we have the expert of all experts, Jacques Torres, a.k.a. Mr. Chocolate, to show us how it's done.

You want to bring milk to a boil before adding a couple of small handfuls of chocolate.

Next we heat up the wine. Jacques recommends a full-bodied red like a Bordeaux. But you don't want to boil it. Jacques says it should be warm to the touch. If you don't have a fancy steamer like he does, just use your microwave.

Now to the last step: adding some extra heat to our hot chocolate with a little bit of ancho and chipotle.

We mixed it up, poured it out and then taste-tested to see if this hot chocolate lives up to the hype.

