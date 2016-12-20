L.L. Cool J. and Fat Joe give back to communities News L.L. Cool J. and Fat Joe give back to communities Two veteran hip hop stars took time off from their busy schedules to spread some holiday cheer. Fat Joe and L.L. Cool J. are giving back to the communities where they grew up.

Something special was happening just off Merrick Avenue in Jamaica, Queens: the spirit of giving. Joe Irving is a volunteer from Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York, one of the many helping distribute fruits, juice, mac and cheese, daily bread, and pre-packaged gifts bags with toys, books and games.

They say the numbers don't lie and here in Jamaica the numbers are no laughing matter. 9% are unemployed and more than 22% of households make less than $25,000 a year. It makes handouts such as this on a holiday such as Christmas all that more important.

This event was possible through corporate support and a native son L.L. Cool J. He says at the end of the day, you can forget where you came from.

In the same spirit, across town hip hop star and Bronx native Fat Joe delivered new computers to the students at P.S. 146-Edward Collins, his alma mater. He says he wishes he could do more.

The reminder on this that: we lift up when we give back.