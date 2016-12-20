Rent the Runway opens flagship store in NYC News Rent the Runway opens flagship store in NYC Seven years ago, Rent the Runway changed the way women shop for clothes, letting them borrow what they need and send it back when their done.

Today, RTR has 6 million customers, offers over 200,000 items from 400 different brands, and runs the largest dry cleaner in the world.

Their latest accomplishment? A brand new high-tech flagship in New York City.

Rent the Runway CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Hyman says her goal is for every woman in the country to have her closet in the cloud.

In the meantime, she's created a dream closet right here in New York.

RTR's flagship store is on West 15th Street in Manhattan, where women can shop for clothes, bags, and accessories to borrow right away.

Hyman says everything in the store is available for same-day rental.

The inventory rotates, so if you come into the store tomorrow, you'll see a different assortment of 4,000 dresses than today.

Can't find something you like?

There's technology to help with everything, from booking a dressing room to finding something else to wear.

Screens throughout the store show the 200,000 other things in the RTR Dream Closet.

If you fall in love with a style that's not physically in the store, Rent the Runway can get it and courier it to you.

The store opened the first week of December, the busiest month of the year for Rent the Runway, when women all over the country are looking for holiday outfits, capping off an incredible 2016 for the 7 year old brand.

Hyman says this has been their highest growth year in company history.

They launched two subscription products: Unlimited which gives you a subscription to fashion everyday and Style Pass which gives you an outfit each month.

They also launched a national partnership with Neiman Marcus, rolling out RTR stores within Neiman Marcus department stores across the country.

90% of Rent The Runway customers work and have limited free time, but if you can spare 45 minutes, schedule an in-store appointment with a master stylist.

She can help you find the perfect party outfit and create a Rent The Runway fashion profile for years to come.

Hyman says they save all the data and take note of what worked for you and what didn't.

If you don't like sleeveless things, but always want something below the knee, they'll include that in your profile, so they can customize your experience when you come back to their site.

Rent The Runway's new store is located at 30 West 15th Street in Manhattan and is open Monday to Friday 9am to 9pm, Saturday 9am to 8pm, and Sunday 9am to 7pm.

www.renttherunway.com