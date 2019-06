WASHINGTON (AP) - An election for district attorney in the New York City borough of Queens has become an unexpected proving ground in the Democratic presidential primary as two leading 2020 candidates offered their endorsements.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders endorsed Tiffany Caban, an underdog running against six other Democrats in next week's primary. She has an unabashedly progressive message that includes a campaign pledge to prosecute Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents "who exceed their authority."

The imprimatur of Warren and Sanders could give a boost to the 31-year-old public defender. The engagement of presidential candidates in a local district attorney's race also illustrates the political influence of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who gave her support to Caban last month. Warren and Sanders would reap their own advantages by winning Ocasio-Cortez's endorsement.