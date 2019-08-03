< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2020 Dems back gun limits after El Paso mass shooting class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=2020 Dems back gun limits after El Paso mass shooting&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/2020-dems-back-gun-limits-after-el-paso-mass-shooting" data-title="2020 Dems back gun limits after El Paso mass shooting" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/2020-dems-back-gun-limits-after-el-paso-mass-shooting" addthis:title="2020 Dems back gun limits after El Paso mass shooting"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422050151.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422050151");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422050151-422050126"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPaso_Shooting_1564882777006_7571250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPaso_Shooting_1564882777006_7571250_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPaso_Shooting_1564882777006_7571250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPaso_Shooting_1564882777006_7571250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPaso_Shooting_1564882777006_7571250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police tape strung across an intersection behind the scene of a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Rudy Gutierrez)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Police tape strung across an intersection behind the scene of a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Rudy Gutierrez)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422050151-422050126" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPaso_Shooting_1564882777006_7571250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPaso_Shooting_1564882777006_7571250_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPaso_Shooting_1564882777006_7571250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPaso_Shooting_1564882777006_7571250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPaso_Shooting_1564882777006_7571250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police tape strung across an intersection behind the scene of a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Rudy Gutierrez)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Police tape strung across an intersection behind the scene of a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Rudy Gutierrez)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/2020-dems-back-gun-limits-after-el-paso-mass-shooting">MICHELLE L. PRICE and KATHLEEN RONANYE, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 09:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422050151" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>LAS VEGAS (AP) - Democratic presidential candidates expressed outrage Saturday that mass shootings have becoming chillingly common nationwide and blamed the National Rifle Association and its congressional allies after a gunman opened fire at a shopping area near the Texas-Mexico border.</p> <p>"It's not just today, it has happened several times this week. It's happened here in Las Vegas where some lunatic killed 50 some odd people," Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said as he and 18 other White House hopefuls were in Nevada to address the nation's largest public employees union. "All over the world, people are looking at the United States and wondering what is going on? What is the mental health situation in America, where time after time, after time, after time, we're seeing indescribable horror."</p> <p>Sanders blasted Republican Senate leadership for being "more concerned about pleasing the NRA than listening to the vast majority of the American people" and said that President Donald Trump has a responsibility to support commonsense gun safety legislation.</p> <p>At least 20 people were killed amid back-to-school shopping in El Paso. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody, law enforcement officials said.</p> <p>Shortly after the shooting and before its death toll was widely reported, White House officials said Trump was briefed while spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf club. He conveyed his initial reaction on Twitter, writing that the shooting was "terrible" and that he was in close consultation with state officials. He turned to other topics, tweeting a note of encouragement to UFC fighter Colby Covington, a Trump supporter, and retweeting a pair of messages that furthered his recent argument that African Americans had flourished under his administration.</p> <p>The shooting was far more personal for former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, an El Paso native who represented the city in Congress for six years. He suspended campaigning to fly home and "be with my family and be with my hometown."</p> <p>Earlier, O'Rourke appeared shaken as he told the union forum he'd heard early reports that the shooter might have had a military-style weapon, saying the country needs to "keep that (expletive) on the battlefield. Do not bring it into our communities."</p> <p>O'Rourke said the U.S. may require direct action, urgency and in some cases nonviolent civil disobedience, to make real change.</p> <p>"I believe in this country. I believe, at the end of the day, we're going to be able to get this done," he said, "but it's going to be because of those people who force it to get done."</p> <p>Former Vice President Joe Biden said he tried to call O'Rourke and told reporters, "Enough is enough."</p> <p>"This is a sickness," Biden said. "This is beyond anything that we should be tolerating." He added: "We can beat the NRA. We can beat the gun manufacturers."</p> <p>A visibly frustrated Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said: "I believe that the NRA have long dominated American politics to the point where they have stopped sensible legislation that would have prevented deaths and prevented killings. They have done it time and time again."</p> <p>Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, noted: "We are the only country in the world with more guns than people."</p> <p>"It has not made us safer," he said. "We can respect the Second Amendment and not allow it to be a death sentence for thousands of Americans."</p> <p>California Sen. Kamala Harris promised to use an executive action within her first 100 days of taking office to impose gun control. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said, "This has got to be a movement, politics or not, we've got to make ending this nightmare a movement before it happens to yet another community or another person dies."</p> <p>Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted: "Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search for missing SC girl shifts to recovery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 08:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 02:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The search for a missing 5-year-old girl in South Carolina, whose mother was found slain, has shifted to a recovery effort, police said.</p><p>Nevaeh Lashy Adams, was reported missing after a family member found her mother’s body in her apartment on Monday, Aug. 5.</p><p>According to a news release, police now believe Nevaeh was killed at the same time as her mother, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley. Bradley had been dead for several hours before she was found, investigators said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-found-dead-in-central-park" title="Man found dead in Central Park" data-articleId="422458676" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man found dead in Central Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 02:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 02:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in New York City were investigating the death of a man in Central Park on Tuesday morning.</p><p>The NYPD says a man was found unconscious with head trauma near the Lasker pool in the area of E. 106th St. at around 10:30 a.m.</p><p>EMS responded but it was too late to save the man.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jon-huntsman-resigns-as-ambassador-to-russia" title="Jon Huntsman resigns as ambassador to Russia" data-articleId="422455499" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Jon_Huntsman_resigns_as_ambassador_to_Ru_0_7576254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Jon_Huntsman_resigns_as_ambassador_to_Ru_0_7576254_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Jon_Huntsman_resigns_as_ambassador_to_Ru_0_7576254_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Jon_Huntsman_resigns_as_ambassador_to_Ru_0_7576254_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Jon_Huntsman_resigns_as_ambassador_to_Ru_0_7576254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jon Huntsman, the Trump administration’s ambassador to Russia, resigned Tuesday amid chatter he may return home to run again for governor of Utah, Fox News has confirmed." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jon Huntsman resigns as ambassador to Russia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alex Pappas | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 01:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 02:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jon Huntsman, the Trump administration’s ambassador to Russia, resigned Tuesday amid chatter he may return home to run again for governor of Utah, Fox News has confirmed.</p><p>The news was first reported by The Salt Lake Tribune, which posted a copy of Huntsman’s resignation letter to President Trump. He said his resignation will take effect Oct. 3.</p><p>"American citizenship is a privilege and I believe the most basic responsibility in return is service to country," Huntsman said in the letter to Trump. "To that end, I am honored by the trust you have placed in me as the United States ambassador to Russia during this historically difficult period in bilateral relations."</p> (Photo Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)" title="Jon Hunstman_1565113897518.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jon Huntsman resigns as ambassador to Russia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lawyer-assigned-to-man-charged-in-el-paso-shooting-rampage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1159693086%20THUMB_1565107978163.jpg_7576205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FBI agents check vehicles outside the Cielo Vista Mall Wal-Mart where a shooting left 22 people dead in El Paso, Texas, on August 4, 2019. 