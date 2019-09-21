< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429793316" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429793316" data-article-version="1.0">Steak, beer and politics: 2020 Democrats descend on Iowa</h1> </header> fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429793316.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429793316");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429793316-429792261"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/JoeBiden_1569106511944_7670065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/JoeBiden_1569106511944_7670065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/JoeBiden_1569106511944_7670065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/JoeBiden_1569106511944_7670065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden works the grill during the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429793316-429792261" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/JoeBiden_1569106511944_7670065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/JoeBiden_1569106511944_7670065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/JoeBiden_1569106511944_7670065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/JoeBiden_1569106511944_7670065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/JoeBiden_1569106511944_7670065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden works the grill during the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and THOMAS BEAUMONT, Associated Press </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 06:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> Kamala Harris, who announced Thursday she is going all-in on Iowa in hopes of a top-three finish, despite lagging in national and Iowa polls. "I'm moving to Iowa," Harris thundered, albeit facetiously, from the stage at a sprawling riverside park in Des Moines.</p> <p>With just over four months until Iowans launch the 2020 Democratic nominating contest on Feb. 3, candidates have begun sharpening their contrasts, particularly with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is building a robust Iowa campaign.</p> <p>But Saturday's sprawling political festival featuring speeches by 19 candidates was more about attempts at shows of strength and, for some, more dire appeals to remain in the race.</p> <p>On Saturday morning, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker warned he may need to end his campaign if he's unable to raise $1.7 million by the end of the third fundraising quarter. Booker, who entered the race last winter with key staff and backing from influential Iowans, also has struggled to break through.</p> <p>"This election is not an election about me, it's a team sport," Booker shouted, his voice hoarse from the impassioned delivery. "And so I'm gonna call to you right now, I need everyone's help with my campaign."</p> <p>Earlier Booker told reporters, if he didn't raise $1.7 million, he wouldn't be able to stay in the race.</p> <p>Candidates worked to turn out their supporters in force. Of the 12,000 attending, 9,000 of the tickets were provided by the campaigns. Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden's campaigns competed for turnout, with both turning out well over 1,000, as Biden hoped to stamp his recent place atop Iowa polls.</p> <p>Part festival, part organizing exercise, the daylong event was quintessentially Iowa, with its roots from veteran former Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin, who began the event more than 40 years ago as a House member, then later five-term Senator, who retired in 2015.</p> <p>Revived by the Polk County Democratic Party after Harkin's retirement, Democrats of all ages and their families enjoyed the traditional steaks - 10,500 were grilled by volunteers - but also had the option to order from a food truck or visit a craft beer tent.</p> <p>There was also artichoke salad and grilled chicken, hardly on the menu during the Harkin days.</p> <p>The county's Democratic chairman, Sean Bagniewski, said the event has a "modern twist."</p> <p>"That's the future of the party - it's gonna be more women in positions of leadership, it's gonna be more people of color, and it's going to be more young people," he said.</p> <p>What hasn't changed is the event's significance for the candidates. When Barack Obama marched into the 2007 Iowa steak fry flanked by 1,000 supporters, skeptical Iowans were put on notice that he could win the state's caucus. Bagniewski said that, like 2007, Democrats are looking for someone who can show they have the organizational strength to win.</p> <p>But the increasingly pointed fall stretch to the caucuses stayed positive Saturday.</p> <p>While Buttigieg and Biden have recently pressed Warren on whether she would propose raising taxes to pay for her universal health care proposal, both used uplifting messages Saturday.</p> <p>"I've got some good news, in only 135 days, you get to be the very first in the country, to lead us away from the horror show, from this reality show," Buttigieg said.</p> <p>Likewise, Biden continued his upbeat call for Americans to "pick our heads up, remember who we are, we are the United States of America."</p> <p>Yet, against this festive backdrop, former Vice President Joe Biden did comment on the dust-up over a whistleblower's complaint in Washington that involved Trump's phone conversation with Ukraine's leader.</p> <p>Although the complaint is under wraps, Trump is known to want Ukraine to investigate business dealings there by Biden's son, Hunter, during his vice presidency.</p> <p>"The fact of the matter is that that fellow in the White House knows that if we get the nomination we're gonna beat him like a drum," Biden said. Probably not, but if you are the daring sort, your dream could be about to come true. Probably not, but if you are the daring sort, your dream could be about to come true.

New York City has been looking into the creation of a state-of-the-art self-filtering pool off the Lower East Side that would use the water of the East River. 

"The pool would filter a million gallons of water a day and provide a safe recreational space for people to enjoy the river," said Kara Meyer, Deputy Director of the nonprofit +Pool, which has been pushing for the city to build an Olympic-size pool for nearly a decade. So Pinellas Park Fire Department helped make that dream a reality, putting him through training so he could be sworn in as one of their own the five-year-old can be seen riding in a police car and a fire truck, before being taken to the crew's sheds to complete his training. data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Subway_passengers_evacuated_after_partia_0_7670191_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Subway_passengers_evacuated_after_partia_0_7670191_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Subway_passengers_evacuated_after_partia_0_7670191_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Subway_passengers_evacuated_after_partia_0_7670191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A subway train on the F line had to be evacuated after its brakes were activated at Sutphin Boulevard on Saturday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Subway passengers evacuated after partial F train derailment in Queens</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 static-position" href="/news/proposal-would-build-self-filtering-pool-in-the-east-river"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Proposal_would_build_self_filtering_pool_0_7670403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Proposal_would_build_self_filtering_pool_0_20190922024529"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Proposal would build self-filtering pool in the East River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/5-year-old-boy-with-rare-form-of-ms-becomes-pinellas-park-firefighter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/vlcsnap-2019-09-21-21h55m33s669_1569117454085_7670097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Pinellas Park Fire Department via Storyful)" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-21-21h55m33s669_1569117454085-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5-year-old boy with rare form of MS becomes Pinellas Park firefighter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/subway-passengers-evacuated-after-f-trains-brakes-activate-in-queens"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/FTrain_Crop_1569116063864_7670092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: An F train pulls into the W. 8th Street subway station at Coney Island in Brooklyn on September 15, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images) 