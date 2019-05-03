< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2019 Macy's fireworks show: what you need to know By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted Jul 03 2019 08:51AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 03 2019 09:12AM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 12:31PM EDT Fireworks launch from the Brooklyn Bridge during the Macy's 4th of July fireworks show in New York City, July 4, 2014. (Courtesy of Macy's via Businesswire) NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - The 43rd annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will set off from the lower East River Thursday night.

The 25-minute display beginning at approximately 9:20 p.m. will feature 70,000 shells- five times the amount of material used in last year's show.

The fireworks will launch from the Brooklyn Bridge and barges near the South Street Seaport.

This year's show will honor the classic American cinema.

"With songs that we all know and love from our favorite movies: Star Wars, Superman, Wizard of Oz; and a special rendition of Over the Rainbow sung by Jennifer Hudson," said executive producer Susan Tercero.

The best viewing location will be the FDR Drive and the East River waterfront in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The NYPD urges the viewing public to keep the following traffic advisories and closures in mind:

FDR Highway in both directions from Battery Park Underpass to Houston Street from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., July 5th, or until cleanup is complete.

South Street in both directions from Montgomery to State Streets from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., July 5th, or until cleanup is complete.

Front Street from Old Slip to Dover Street from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., July 5th, or until cleanup is complete.

Eastbound Brooklyn Bridge traffic from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., July 5th, or until cleanup is complete.

Westbound Brooklyn Bridge traffic from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., July 5th, or until cleanup is complete.

Pedestrian Walkway of the Manhattan Bridge from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Pedestrian Walkway of the Williamsburg Bridge from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Viewing Areas Beginning at 6 p.m.: spectators may gain access to the public viewing sections on the elevated portions of the FDR drive. This location offers an unobstructed view of the sky above the East River from the access points listed below.

Access points will be closed as viewing areas fill up.

Spectators will then be redirected to open access points as appropriate:

•Montgomery & South Streets – from the North (viewing along the FDR between Manhattan Bridge and Montgomery Street)

•Brooklyn Bridge entry from St. James Pl. (Pearl St) & Wagner Pl. (viewing both north & South of the Brooklyn Bridge)

•Broad Street and/or Old Slip at Water Street (viewing between Heliport & south side of Brooklyn Bridge)

•Murray Bertraum HS track and Field facility – at the base of the Manhattan Bridge entrance at Market & Cherry Streets ADA viewing will be available at the Murray Bergtraum High School Track and Field Facility at the base of the Manhattan Bridge entrance at Market and Cherry Streets.

For more information, visit MACY'S.COM. •Montgomery & South Streets – from the North (viewing along the FDR between Manhattan Bridge and Montgomery Street)

•Brooklyn Bridge entry from St. James Pl. (Pearl St) & Wagner Pl. Lost Texas hikers hide in tree from 'feral pig'
By Lauren Reid, FOX 7 Austin
Posted Jul 03 2019 12:52PM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 03:10PM EDT

Police officers in San Antonio were searching for two lost hikers at the end of July in the Government Canyon State Park after they had taken refuge in a tree from what they thought was a feral hog.

It turned out to be nothing more than rumble strips on a nearby road.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department law enforcement, the San Antonio Police Department informed them of a 911 missing person call coming from somewhere in the Government Canyon State Park around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21. The hiker had reported that an animal had been following her and growling, so she climbed a tree for safety. The hiker had reported that an animal had been following her and growling, so she climbed a tree for safety. Judge rules teen accused of rape deserves leniency because he is from a 'good family'
Posted Jul 03 2019 01:11PM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 02:37PM EDT

A family court judge in New Jersey said that a boy accused of raping a 16-year-old girl while recording the incident on his mobile phone should be given leniency because he came from a "good family."

Judge James Troiano said that the boy, who was only identified in court papers as "G.M.C.," should not face trial as an adult after the incident, arguing that "he is clearly a candidate not just for college, but probably for a good college. His scores for college entry were very high."

Prosecutors say G.M.C. was one of 30 youths who had gathered in a basement for a pajama-themed party in which some attendees were drinking. They allege that G.M.C. then filmed himself allegedly raping the girl and later shared the cellphone video with friends, along with the text: "When your first time having sex is rape." Prosecutors say G.M.C. was one of 30 youths who had gathered in a basement for a pajama-themed party in which some attendees were drinking. They allege that G.M.C. then filmed himself allegedly raping the girl and later shared the cellphone video with friends, along with the text: "When your first time having sex is rape." Sonic Drive-In debuts 'Reaper Spicy Margarita Slushie' infused with Carolina reaper peppers
Posted Jul 03 2019 01:45PM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 02:29PM EDT

FOXNEWS - Are you a masochist with a sweet tooth? Then boy, does Sonic have a drink for you.

As part of its latest lineup of "Mocktail Slushies," Sonic is introducing a Reaper Spicy Margarita Slushie "infused with the flavors of one of the world's hottest chili peppers."

The cocktail, which debuts alongside new Pina Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri Slushies, is also billed as "the star of the show" in a press release issued by Sonic Drive-In. FOXNEWS - Are you a masochist with a sweet tooth? Then boy, does Sonic have a drink for you.

As part of its latest lineup of "Mocktail Slushies," Sonic is introducing a Reaper Spicy Margarita Slushie "infused with the flavors of one of the world's hottest chili peppers."

The cocktail, which debuts alongside new Pina Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri Slushies, is also billed as "the star of the show" in a press release issued by Sonic Drive-In. 