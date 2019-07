Fireworks launch from the Brooklyn Bridge during the Macy's 4th of July fireworks show in New York City, July 4, 2014. (Courtesy of Macy's via Businesswire) Fireworks launch from the Brooklyn Bridge during the Macy's 4th of July fireworks show in New York City, July 4, 2014. (Courtesy of Macy's via Businesswire)

- The 43rd annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will set off from the lower East River Thursday night.

The 25-minute display beginning at approximately 9:20 p.m. will feature 70,000 shells- five times the amount of material used in last year's show.

The fireworks will launch from the Brooklyn Bridge and barges near the South Street Seaport.

This year's show will honor the classic American cinema.

"With songs that we all know and love from our favorite movies: Star Wars, Superman, Wizard of Oz; and a special rendition of Over the Rainbow sung by Jennifer Hudson," said executive producer Susan Tercero.

The best viewing location will be the FDR Drive and the East River waterfront in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The NYPD urges the viewing public to keep the following traffic advisories and closures in mind:

FDR Highway in both directions from Battery Park Underpass to Houston Street from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., July 5th, or until cleanup is complete.

South Street in both directions from Montgomery to State Streets from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., July 5th, or until cleanup is complete.

Front Street from Old Slip to Dover Street from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., July 5th, or until cleanup is complete.

Eastbound Brooklyn Bridge traffic from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., July 5th, or until cleanup is complete.

Westbound Brooklyn Bridge traffic from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., July 5th, or until cleanup is complete.

Pedestrian Walkway of the Manhattan Bridge from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Pedestrian Walkway of the Williamsburg Bridge from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Viewing Areas Beginning at 6 p.m.: spectators may gain access to the public viewing sections on the elevated portions of the FDR drive. This location offers an unobstructed view of the sky above the East River from the access points listed below.

Access points will be closed as viewing areas fill up.

Spectators will then be redirected to open access points as appropriate:

•Montgomery & South Streets – from the North (viewing along the FDR between Manhattan Bridge and Montgomery Street)

•Brooklyn Bridge entry from St. James Pl. (Pearl St) & Wagner Pl. (viewing both north & South of the Brooklyn Bridge)

•Broad Street and/or Old Slip at Water Street (viewing between Heliport & south side of Brooklyn Bridge)

•Murray Bertraum HS track and Field facility – at the base of the Manhattan Bridge entrance at Market & Cherry Streets ADA viewing will be available at the Murray Bergtraum High School Track and Field Facility at the base of the Manhattan Bridge entrance at Market and Cherry Streets.

For more information, visit MACY'S.COM.