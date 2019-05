- Two workers were injured after a power line came down near the Garden State Parkway.

SkyFOXHD was over the scene at about Noon on Monday where the large electrical wire was being moved to the side of the road.

The incident near the entrance ramp to Exit 109 lead to the temporary closure of the Garden State Parkway, in both directions. Delays quickly mounted. Traffic was backed up for several miles.

The workers were rushed to a local hospital in stable condition.

The GSP was reopened a short time later.

It was not clear why the active wire had come down.