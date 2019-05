Police in Pennsylvania have identified two suspects accused of stealing $21,000 worth of Victoria's Secret underwear.

Lower Allen Township police say 18-year-old Aida Melcado and a female juvenile entered the store at the Capital City Mall near Harrisburg on April 7 while appearing to talk on their phones.

Within three minutes both females began removing numerous panties from a display table and drawers and placed them in the two large black shopping bags, according to police.

Police say they took 375 hipster panties valued at nearly $4,000, 375 cut thongs valued at nearly $4,000, 1,000 thongs valued at $10,500, and 250 raw cut hip hugging panties valued at $2,625 were stolen.

Police say the two were identified by officers performing a drug investigation in Fairfax, Virginia, less than two weeks later. Melcado and the juvenile also were in possession of stolen merchandise from a Victoria's Secret store in Bethesda, Maryland, and both were charged.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Melcado involving the Pennsylvania theft. A contact number for her wasn't listed. It wasn't clear if she has a lawyer to comment.

Juvenile charges have been filed against the underage female.

With the Associated Press.