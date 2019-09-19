LOS ANGELES - Lake Elsinore native Kodi Lee, 23, was named the winner of season 14 of "America's Got Talent" Wednesday night. Lee, who is blind and has autism, has been captivating America since he won the golden buzzer on night one of the season.

The musical prodigy is one of a kind — literally. According to Lee's website, he is only one of approximately 25 people in the world with his musical ability.

Lee has an "audio photographic memory, in which he can recall music he hears after just one listen."