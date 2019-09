Car and train collide in River Edge, NJ. (FOX 5 NY) Car and train collide in River Edge, NJ. (FOX 5 NY)

- A car collided with a NJ Transit train in River Edge Thursday seriously injuring two people.

SkyFox was overhead as police investigated the crash at the Main St. crossing at around 7:30 a.m.

The train had departed from Spring Valley, New York and was headed to Hoboken.

There were about 400 people on the train, but no crew or passengers were injured.

Details about the two people who were in the car and injured were not immediately available.

Rail service on the Pascack Valley Line was suspended in both directions while the crash was investigated.

NJ Transit buses were cross-honoring.

With the Associated Press