<div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <article>
<section id="story414830170" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414830170" data-article-version="1.0">2 reopened Atlantic City casinos reshape market in 1st year</h1>
</header> <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/2-reopened-atlantic-city-casinos-reshape-market">WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press </a> </div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:39AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:49AM EDT</span></p>
</div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This June 6, 2019 photo shows the Resorts, Hard Rock and Ocean casinos, along with the non-gambling Showboat Hotel on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
<figcaption>This June 6, 2019 photo shows the Resorts, Hard Rock and Ocean casinos, along with the non-gambling Showboat Hotel on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414830170-412021778"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This June 6, 2019 photo shows the Resorts, Hard Rock and Ocean casinos, along with the non-gambling Showboat Hotel on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>This June 6, 2019 photo shows the Resorts, Hard Rock and Ocean casinos, along with the non-gambling Showboat Hotel on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414830170-412021778" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This June 6, 2019 photo shows the Resorts, Hard Rock and Ocean casinos, along with the non-gambling Showboat Hotel on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press </div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:39AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:49AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> (AP) - June 27, 2018, was a day this seaside gambling resort had long waited for. Two of the five casinos that had shut down over the past four years were reopening.</p> <p>The former Trump Taj Mahal was reborn as the Hard Rock, and the former Revel became the Ocean Resort Casino. Together they restored more than 6,000 of the 11,000 casino jobs that had been lost in the most brutal stretch Atlantic City's casino industry had ever endured, though some have since been cut.</p> <p>But it also was a day that brought some caution. Many analysts and industry insiders questioned whether Atlantic City, which had just regained its groove as a smaller market, could handle two new competitors.</p> <p>A year later, the verdict is in: More casinos has meant smaller profits. The nine casinos saw their gross operating profit decline by nearly 30% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, when there were only seven.</p> <p>"We're very happy with where we stand in the market," said Joe Lupo, Hard Rock's president and a former top executive with Atlantic City's dominant casino, the Borgata. "There's a renewed energy in the market here because of our brand and our presence. In May, we were No., 2 for casino revenue. For a property open less than a year, that's quite an accomplishment."</p> <p>Hard Rock offers live entertainment every night of the week, and has drawn top-name acts to Atlantic City, some of them for the first time, even with pricey tickets that some fans struggle to afford. Its collection of rock 'n' roll memorabilia is distributed throughout the property, including Elvis Presley's Rolls Royce, the Beatles' collarless onstage suits, a Michael Jackson glove, and scores of guitars played by artists from every genre.</p> <p>In the first five months of this year, Hard Rock ranks fifth out of the nine casinos in terms of total gambling revenue, with $121.7 million.</p> <p>Ocean has had a harder time of it. It sat idle for four years until Colorado developer Bruce Deifik bought it - sight unseen - in early 2018. It debuted last June, but by September, it was already hemorrhaging cash. In January, Deifik handed it over to Luxor Capital, a New York hedge fund that was one of the property's lenders; three months later, he died in a car crash in Colorado.</p> <p>Luxor chose Eric Matejevich, a veteran casino executive, to help turn the property around. That included a $70 million cash infusion, a new marketing plan and name change - it is now called the Ocean Casino Resort instead of the Ocean Resort Casino, to emphasize its gambling offerings - and accelerated plans for new eateries and retail businesses.</p> <p>"Four months ago, we were losing a million and a half dollars a week, and now we are profitable," Matejevich said.</p> <p>Ocean plans to reopen an additional 500 hotel rooms within the next year, expand its food and retail offerings, and is still wrestling with whether to open a buffet - something many customers have called for.</p> <p>In the first five months of this year, Ocean has won $80.5 million, trailing all but Resorts and Bally's. But Matejevich said positive trends are emerging, including the property setting net slot revenue records in April and May, something he expects to continue at least through August.</p> <p>Luxor said it "has no intention to sell Ocean anytime soon."</p> <p>"While some rumors still remain about the financial stability of Ocean, the noise has understandably died down lately," the company said in a statement. "Obviously we are not investing millions of dollars into these capital improvements to close the property. We're investing because we believe in Ocean. We believe it has the potential to be the premier guest experience in Atlantic City and for us, a highly profitable investment.</p> <p>"June has been the best month in the history of the property and we believe, based on current trends, that Ocean is now self-funding going forward," the statement read. "And we are highly confident the financial future for the property is a prosperous one."</p> <p>The Associated Press questioned more than 100 Atlantic City gamblers who have visited both casinos. Many said they liked the energy and vibe at Hard Rock; others said they found Ocean pleasingly laid back and quieter. Ocean's hotel rooms were widely praised, and its sports book is regarded as one of Atlantic City's best. Significant temperature variations on the Hard Rock casino floor were noticed by many patrons; the property is replacing its air conditioning system.</p> <p>"Ocean is my second home; it has a beautiful, airy casino that in parts even shows the ocean," said Lynn Manuell, a New York educator. "Every room is spectacular and the food is wonderful. I like Hard Rock as well. They have a great buffet and it's a bright and high energy."</p> <p>Christine Ruggiero O'Brien of Patchogue, New York, has been visiting Atlantic City once a month for the past year, and has tried both places numerous times. She said Ocean's casino "is expansive and never feels cramped."</p> <p>"I love that I never have an issue finding a table at Hard Rock," she said. <h4>Beth Chapman, star of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies at 51</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:05PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:13PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Beth Chapman, star of the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV show, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 51.</p><p>Her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, announced the news Wednesday in a post on Twitter .</p><p>"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side," he wrote.</p>
</div> See you on the other side,” he wrote.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/pride-or-protest-disillusioned-plan-own-lgbtq-march" title="Pride or protest? Pride or protest? Disillusioned plan their own LGBTQ march All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pride or protest? <h4>Pride or protest? Disillusioned plan their own LGBTQ march</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:49AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>NEW YORK (AP) - One of the biggest celebrations of LGBT pride in New York City history will culminate Sunday with not one, but two processions through Manhattan, after dissidents who believe the annual parade has become too commercialized decided to split off with their own march.</p><p>Both parades cap a month of events marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, when patrons of a Greenwich Village gay bar fought back against a police raid and sparked a new era of gay activism and visibility.</p><p>Some 150,000 people are expected to participate in the NYC Pride March, with hundreds of thousands more lining the streets to watch as New York hosts WorldPride for the first time.</p>
</div> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police release 'last known footage' of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Salt Lake City Tuesday released what they called "the last known footage" of Mackenzie Lueck, a University of Utah student who disappeared after ordering a Lyft and being dropped off at a local park last week.</p><p>Images taken from surveillance cameras at Salt Lake City International Airport showed Lueck at the airport between 2:09 and 2:40 a.m. June 17, about twenty minutes before a Lyft driver dropped her off at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake, police said.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full <h4>Police release 'last known footage' of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:34AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Police in Salt Lake City Tuesday released what they called "the last known footage" of Mackenzie Lueck, a University of Utah student who disappeared after ordering a Lyft and being dropped off at a local park last week.</p><p>Images taken from surveillance cameras at Salt Lake City International Airport showed Lueck at the airport between 2:09 and 2:40 a.m. June 17, about twenty minutes before a Lyft driver dropped her off at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake, police said.</p><p> </p>
</div> <div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>'This heat is poetic': Florida man goes on hilarious rant about summer heat</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Eric Trump says he was spit on at Chicago cocktail lounge</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div> style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_7445536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_20190626123428-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'This heat is poetic': Florida man goes on hilarious rant about summer heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2020-democrats-converge-in-miami-for-1st-night-of-debates-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/26/F554EEF2605A46EC8BC8F6B4515B8221_1561551127627_7445620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="F554EEF2605A46EC8BC8F6B4515B8221_1561551127627-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/eric-trump-says-he-was-spit-on-at-chicago-cocktail-lounge-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY-Eric-Trump_1561550774521_7445298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" title="GETTY-Eric-Trump_1561550774521-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Eric Trump says he was spit on at Chicago cocktail lounge</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<h3>Pride or protest? Disillusioned plan their own LGBTQ march</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>2 reopened Atlantic City casinos reshape market in 1st year</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Police release 'last known footage' of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she's 'not going to the f---ing White House'</h3>
</li> 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/02/19/LGBTFlag_GENERIC_GETTY_1519075151976_4981120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/02/19/LGBTFlag_GENERIC_GETTY_1519075151976_4981120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/02/19/LGBTFlag_GENERIC_GETTY_1519075151976_4981120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pride or protest? Disillusioned plan their own LGBTQ march</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-reopened-atlantic-city-casinos-reshape-market" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This&#x20;June&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;photo&#x20;shows&#x20;the&#x20;Resorts&#x2c;&#x20;Hard&#x20;Rock&#x20;and&#x20;Ocean&#x20;casinos&#x2c;&#x20;along&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;non-gambling&#x20;Showboat&#x20;Hotel&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Boardwalk&#x20;in&#x20;Atlantic&#x20;City&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Wayne&#x20;Parry&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 reopened Atlantic City casinos reshape market in 1st year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-release-last-known-footage-of-missing-university-of-utah-student-mackenzie-lueck" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police release 'last known footage' of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/megan-rapinoe-white-house" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/WHITE%20HOUSE%20trump%20GETTY%20megan%20rapinoe_1561477949044.png_7441725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/WHITE%20HOUSE%20trump%20GETTY%20megan%20rapinoe_1561477949044.png_7441725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/WHITE%20HOUSE%20trump%20GETTY%20megan%20rapinoe_1561477949044.png_7441725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/WHITE%20HOUSE%20trump%20GETTY%20megan%20rapinoe_1561477949044.png_7441725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/WHITE%20HOUSE%20trump%20GETTY%20megan%20rapinoe_1561477949044.png_7441725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Trump&#x20;photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x2c;&#x20;Rapinoe&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she's 'not going to the f---ing White House'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story">
<h3>Police search for girl's rapist who wore wolf mask</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div> 