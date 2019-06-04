< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/logo-fox-5-new-york-wnyw-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-sunny" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 55°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/10pm">It's 10 p.m.</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX5NY_ArdsleyShooting_060419_1559644407510_7350009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="2 officers shot in Westchester County"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county">2 officers shot in Westchester County</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/home/its-above-me-now-man-denies-woman-hotel-room-after-she-calls-him-the-n-word"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_7349533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘It's above me now": Man denies woman hotel room after she calls him the n-word"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/home/its-above-me-now-man-denies-woman-hotel-room-after-she-calls-him-the-n-word">‘It's above me now": Man denies woman hotel room after she calls him the n-word</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/subway-manager-fired-after-denying-black-teen-a-job"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/texts_1559617574749_7349521_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Subway manager fired after denying black teen a job"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/subway-manager-fired-after-denying-black-teen-a-job">Subway manager fired after denying black teen a job</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Fox 5 Weather blog"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">The Fox 5 Weather blog</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county">2 officers shot in Westchester County</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/home/its-above-me-now-man-denies-woman-hotel-room-after-she-calls-him-the-n-word">‘It's above me now": Man denies woman hotel room after she calls him the n-word</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/subway-manager-fired-after-denying-black-teen-a-job">Subway manager fired after denying black teen a job</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">The Fox 5 Weather blog</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/revel-electric-moped-share-program-expands">Electric moped share program adds hundreds of vehicles</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/queens-subway-tracks-falling-metal-debris">Hunks of metal fall from Queens subway tracks, almost hit woman</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gooddayny" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gooddayny" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day NY</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gooddayny" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">FOX 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/jobs">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=04167873"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3039_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3039"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3039_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3039_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410694391'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7093_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7093"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_OOP_BASE_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7093_MOD-AD-WNYW_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7093_MOD-AD-WNYW_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410694391'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410694391" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410694391" data-article-version="1.0">2 officers shot in Westchester County</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410694391" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=2 officers shot in Westchester County&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county" data-title="2 officers shot in Westchester County" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county" addthis:title="2 officers shot in Westchester County"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410694391.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410694391");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410694391_410695152_188454"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410694391_410695152_188454";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410695152","video":"570915","title":"2%20Cops%20Shot%20During%20Drug%20Bust","caption":"The%20suspect%20was%20shot%20and%20killed.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2F2_Cops_Shot_During_Drug_Bust_0_7349765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2F2_Cops_Shot_During_Drug_Bust_570915_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654252781%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DZuBhVlO3NU5A5vapLDxlXa07ulk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2F2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"}},"createDate":"Jun 04 2019 06:39AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410694391_410695152_188454",video:"570915",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/2_Cops_Shot_During_Drug_Bust_0_7349765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520suspect%2520was%2520shot%2520and%2520killed.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/04/2_Cops_Shot_During_Drug_Bust_570915_1800.mp4?Expires=1654252781&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ZuBhVlO3NU5A5vapLDxlXa07ulk",eventLabel:"2%20Cops%20Shot%20During%20Drug%20Bust-410695152",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2F2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county">Kayla Mamelak </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 06:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-410694391"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 06:39AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 06:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-410694391" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410694391-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410694391-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX5NY_ArdsleyShooting_060419_1559644407510_7350009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410694391-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX5NY_ArdsleyShooting_060419_1559644407510_7350009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410694391-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FOX5NY_ArdsleyShooting_060419_1559644407510.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/2_Cops_Shot_During_Drug_Bust_0_7349765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410694391-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2_Cops_Shot_During_Drug_Bust_0_20190604103942"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410694391-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX5NY_ArdsleyShooting_060419_1559644407510_7350009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="FOX5NY_ArdsleyShooting_060419_1559644407510.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/2_Cops_Shot_During_Drug_Bust_0_7349765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="2_Cops_Shot_During_Drug_Bust_0_20190604103942"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410694391');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX5NY_ArdsleyShooting_060419_1559644407510_7350009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="FOX5NY_ArdsleyShooting_060419_1559644407510.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/2_Cops_Shot_During_Drug_Bust_0_7349765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="2_Cops_Shot_During_Drug_Bust_0_20190604103942"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county" data-title="2 officers shot in Westchester County" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county" addthis:title="2 officers shot in Westchester County" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Kayla\x20Mamelak\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410694391" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Two officers were shot during a drug bust at the Ardsley Acres Hotel Court in Westchester County.</p><p>The Ardsley Chief of Police says officers were assisting the FBI with a federal drug warrant. When officers approached, a suspect came out of a room and started shooting at police.</p><p>Multiple rounds were exchanged and two officers were hit.</p><p>Both injuries are non-life threatening.</p><p>Police also shot the 43-year-old suspect. He died on scene.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story410694391 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story410694391 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-410694391",i="relatedHeadlines-410694391",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9539_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9539"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9539_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_9539_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410694391'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_y2XurlcFUVNr_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_y2XurlcFUVNr"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0166_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0166"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-11-month-old-tennessee-girl-taken-by-father" title="Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old Tennessee girl" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old Tennessee girl</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 06:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials in Tennessee have issued a statewide AMBER Alert for a missing 11-month-old girl.</p><p>The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says 11-month-old Rose Graham is with her biological father, 25-year-old Roscoe Graham.</p><p>Roscoe Graham is reportedly suicidal and in possession of a weapon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-uk-visit" title="Trump turns from pomp to business in UK visit" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019_1559640685284.jpg_7350006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019_1559640685284.jpg_7350006_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019_1559640685284.jpg_7350006_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019_1559640685284.jpg_7350006_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019_1559640685284.jpg_7350006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald J. Trump inspects the Guard of Honor during the Official Welcome Ceremony at Buckingham Palace Monday, June 3, 2019 in London. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump turns from pomp to business in UK visit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:32AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- President Donald Trump will turn from pageantry to policy Tuesday as he joins British Prime Minister Theresa May for a day of talks likely to highlight fresh uncertainty in the allies' storied relationship.</p><p>Trump and May are due to meet with corporate executives from the United States and United Kingdom, before an afternoon news conference on the second day of Trump's state visit. The leaders' top priority is a possible bilateral trade deal to take effect once the U.K. leaves the European Union.</p><p>"Big Trade Deal is possible once U.K. gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk," Trump tweeted Monday, as he launched his visit with a day of royal pomp and circumstance. He and first lady Melania Trump paid a visit to Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II greeted them with a smile. The evening ended with a lavish state dinner.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/subway-manager-fired-after-denying-black-teen-a-job" title="Subway manager fired after denying black teen a job" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Subway_manager_fired_after_denying_black_0_7349190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Subway_manager_fired_after_denying_black_0_7349190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Subway_manager_fired_after_denying_black_0_7349190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Subway_manager_fired_after_denying_black_0_7349190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Subway_manager_fired_after_denying_black_0_7349190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Randy Wallace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Subway manager fired after denying black teen a job</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Wallace, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In just a day, remarks made about high school student Katelyn Simmons in a text written by a Subway manager had taken social media by storm.</p><p>It was shared 18,000 times and got over 8000 likes and 900 comments.</p><p>"Most of the people who took it and ran with it first are members of this community who know our family and what this community stands for," said Katelyn's mother Timika Simmons.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX5NY_ArdsleyShooting_060419_1559644407510_7350009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX5NY_ArdsleyShooting_060419_1559644407510.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 officers shot in Westchester County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/its-above-me-now-man-denies-woman-hotel-room-after-she-calls-him-the-n-word"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_7349533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_20190604032039-408795"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘It's above me now": Man denies woman hotel room after she calls him the n-word</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/subway-manager-fired-after-denying-black-teen-a-job"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/texts_1559617574749_7349521_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="texts_1559617574749-408795.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Subway manager fired after denying black teen a job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410694391'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0236_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0236"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6045_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6045"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX5NY_ArdsleyShooting_060419_1559644407510_7350009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX5NY_ArdsleyShooting_060419_1559644407510_7350009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX5NY_ArdsleyShooting_060419_1559644407510_7350009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX5NY_ArdsleyShooting_060419_1559644407510_7350009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX5NY_ArdsleyShooting_060419_1559644407510_7350009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2 officers shot in Westchester County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-uk-visit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019_1559640685284.jpg_7350006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019_1559640685284.jpg_7350006_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019_1559640685284.jpg_7350006_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019_1559640685284.jpg_7350006_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019_1559640685284.jpg_7350006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;inspects&#x20;the&#x20;Guard&#x20;of&#x20;Honor&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Official&#x20;Welcome&#x20;Ceremony&#x20;at&#x20;Buckingham&#x20;Palace&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump turns from pomp to business in UK visit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/its-above-me-now-man-denies-woman-hotel-room-after-she-calls-him-the-n-word" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_7349533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_7349533_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_7349533_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_7349533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_7349533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘It's above me now": Man denies woman hotel room after she calls him the n-word</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/subway-manager-fired-after-denying-black-teen-a-job" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/texts_1559617574749_7349521_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/texts_1559617574749_7349521_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/texts_1559617574749_7349521_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/texts_1559617574749_7349521_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/texts_1559617574749_7349521_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Subway manager fired after denying black teen a job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3959_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3959_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410694391'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7577_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7577"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WNYW-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_7577_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_7577_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_7577_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_7577_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_7577_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_7577_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7577_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_7577_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410694391');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_7577_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7577_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7577_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410694391'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news">Local</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/nyc">New York City</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/long-island">Long Island</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-york-state">New York</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/childrens-programing-public-reports">Children's Programing File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/closed-or-ip-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/tv-ratings">TV Ratings</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9539_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9539",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9539\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0166_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0166",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0166\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3039_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3039",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3039\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7577_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7577",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7577\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3959",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3959\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1293",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1293\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3d2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1607",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1607\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_y2XurlcFUVNr_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_y2XurlcFUVNr",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_y2XurlcFUVNr\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0236_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0236",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0236\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6045_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6045",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6045\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7093_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7093",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7093\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252F2-officers-shot-in-westchester-county"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1559320778000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"12 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <script type="text/javascript">var _sf_async_config={uid:36908,domain:"fox5ny.com",useCanonical:true};(function(){function a(){window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime();var c=document.createElement("script");c.setAttribute("language","javascript");c.setAttribute("type","text/javascript");c.setAttribute("src","//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js");document.body.appendChild(c)}var b=window.onload;window.onload=(typeof window.onload!="function")?a:function(){b();a()}})();</script> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43974);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>