- Two officers were shot during a drug bust at the Ardsley Acres Hotel Court in Westchester County.

The Ardsley Chief of Police says officers were assisting the FBI with a federal drug warrant. When officers approached, a suspect came out of a room and started shooting at police.

Multiple rounds were exchanged and two officers were hit.

Both injuries are non-life threatening.

Police also shot the 43-year-old suspect. He died on scene.