CHP officer killed after being struck by alleged drunk driver on I-880

- An on-duty CHP officer was killed overnight in a crash on southbound Interstate Highway 880 just north of state Highway 92 in Hayward .

The officer was identified as 33-year-old Andrew Camilleri. Officer Camilleri is survived by his wife, Rosanna; a daughter and two sons, ages 12, 6 and 2. He had been with the CHP for one year and four months.

CHP Assistant Chief Ernie Sanchez said Officer Camilleri was struck by a 22-year-old driver who they believe was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. He is expected to be charged when he is released from the hospital.

Officer Camilleri and his partner Officer Jonathan Velasquez were parked on the right shoulder of I-880 near Whipple Road, when a red Cadillac driven at high rate of speed drifted off the road and hit the patrol car from behind

Officer Velasquez was in the driver's seat of the patrol vehicle and suffered minor injuries. He is currently being treated at Eden Medical Center. Officer Camilleri was in the passenger seat. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Andrew was a great man who loved his job and loved his family" said CHP Captain Tim Pearson.



California Governor Jerry Brown issued a statement on the officers death Monday morning. “Anne and I are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Officer Camilleri, who died yesterday while working to keep our communities safe. We join his family, friends and the entire California Highway Patrol in mourning his death and in honoring his sacrifice.”