- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 45-year-old lifeguard was assaulted by 17 kids at a pool in the city. The children were between the ages of 12-17.

The incident happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. at the Vogt Playground on the 4100 block of Unruh Avenue.

According to police, the victim suffered injuries to his face and ears. The victim drove himself to Frankford-Jefferson Hospital for treatment.

In a statement, the Parks Department said it was "deeply disturbed by the incident" and were working closely with the police on the situation. A police officer is now stationed at the pool.

The kids ran off before the police showed up. So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.