13th suspect in 'Junior' murder arrested

- The NYPD arrested a 13th suspect in the horrific stabbing and slashing death of Bronx teen Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz on Sunday.

Like the other suspects, Ronald Urena, 29, was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault, criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy.

Junior, who was a member of the NYPD Explorer's program was killed in the Tremont section of the borough on June 20.

Urena and suspect Diego Suero, 29, are the oldest among the suspects.

Suero is an alleged ringleader of the notorious Trinitarios gang.