13th suspect in 'Junior' murder arrested

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: Aug 27 2018 09:12AM EDT

Video Posted: Aug 27 2018 08:42AM EDT

Updated: Aug 27 2018 09:14AM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - The NYPD arrested a 13th suspect in the horrific stabbing and slashing death of Bronx teen Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz on Sunday.

Like the other suspects, Ronald Urena, 29, was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault, criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy.

Junior, who was a member of the NYPD Explorer's program was killed in the Tremont section of the borough on June 20.

Urena and suspect Diego Suero, 29, are the oldest among the suspects.

Suero is an alleged ringleader of the notorious Trinitarios gang.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories