- Imagine walking into your kitchen in the middle of the night for a snack... and almost becoming one!

The Clearwater Police Department responded to a home on Eagles Landing in Clearwater after getting a call about an unusual burglar: an 11-foot alligator!

"The 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen. The homeowner called police and a trapper also responded to the scene," Clearwater PD wrote on Facebook. The gator was captured by a trapper and there were no injuries.