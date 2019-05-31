"The 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen. The homeowner called police and a trapper also responded to the scene," Clearwater PD wrote on Facebook. The gator was captured by a trapper and there were no injuries.
Posted May 31 2019 10:34AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) - New York City officials are considering a plan to turn an island where poor and homeless people have been buried for 150 years into a park.
The City Council held a hearing Thursday on a proposal to turn Hart Island over to the Parks Department to be run as a park that would be reached by ferry.
The New York Times reports that Parks Department director of government relations Matt Drury said the department will support the transfer if the city curtails burials there.
Posted May 31 2019 10:30AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Wall Street Friday after the U.S. announced plans to expand its trade war to Mexico.
The slump all but guarantees that May will be the first monthly loss for the market in 2019.
The new front in the trade war is hitting automakers particularly hard. Many of them import vehicles into the U.S. From Mexico.
Posted May 31 2019 10:00AM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 10:25AM EDT
On Friday, after years of planning and construction, Disneyland finally gave fans a chance to explore Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which company officials say includes the largest and most technologically sophisticated attraction at the Anaheim theme park.
The action takes place on the fictional futuristic planet Batuu, a 14-acre outpost for the "resistance'' in its never-ending battle against the First Order. While on Batuu, Star Wars fanatics will get a chance to go on a smuggler's run on the Millennium Falcon and refresh themselves with Blue or Green Milk or sweet-and-spicy popcorn.
