Featured Videos href="/web/wnyw/news/mnuchin-warns-us-government-could-run-out-of-cash-urges-congress-to-quickly-raise-debt-limit">Mnuchin warns US government could 'run out of cash,' urges Congress to quickly raise debt limit</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/cutting-about-300-calories-per-day-might-keep-your-heart-healthy-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/meal%20on%20plate%20GETTY_1562960866136.jpg_7518518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cutting about 300 calories per day might keep your heart healthy, study finds"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/cutting-about-300-calories-per-day-might-keep-your-heart-healthy-study-finds">Cutting about 300 calories per day might keep your heart healthy, study finds</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/house-approves-911-victims-bill-sends-to-senate"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/us_capitol_congress_generic_01_benjamin_kanter_NY_mayoral_photo_office_1546965894521_6601940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="House approves 9/11 victims bill, sends it to Senate"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/house-approves-911-victims-bill-sends-to-senate">House approves 9/11 victims bill, sends it to Senate</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/it-took-my-dads-life-flesh-eating-bacteria-kills-tennessee-man-within-48-hours-of-beach-trip"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘It took my dad's life': Flesh-eating bacteria kills Tennessee man within 48 hours of beach trip"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/it-took-my-dads-life-flesh-eating-bacteria-kills-tennessee-man-within-48-hours-of-beach-trip">‘It took my dad's life': Flesh-eating bacteria kills Tennessee man within 48 hours of beach trip</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/mnuchin-warns-us-government-could-run-out-of-cash-urges-congress-to-quickly-raise-debt-limit">Mnuchin warns US government could 'run out of cash,' urges Congress to quickly raise debt limit</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/cutting-about-300-calories-per-day-might-keep-your-heart-healthy-study-finds">Cutting about 300 calories per day might keep your heart healthy, study finds</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/house-approves-911-victims-bill-sends-to-senate">House approves 9/11 victims bill, sends it to Senate</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/it-took-my-dads-life-flesh-eating-bacteria-kills-tennessee-man-within-48-hours-of-beach-trip">‘It took my dad's life': Flesh-eating bacteria kills Tennessee man within 48 hours of beach trip</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/cars-fall-off-trailer-on-staten-island-expressway">Cars fall off trailer on Staten Island Expressway</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/-look-at-me-4-year-old-with-rare-disorder-excited-to-walk-at-physical-therapy">'Look at me!': 4-year-old with rare disorder excited to walk at physical therapy</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var 1 year, $3.2 billion later, New Jersey sports betting soars 1 year, $3.2 billion later, New Jersey sports betting soars class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417826470.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var This photo shows "money girls" walking alongside a float for the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. a year after it opened. Money from sports betting helped NJ's casinos and racetracks win nearly $284M in June. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Money from sports betting helped NJ's casinos and racetracks win nearly $284M in June. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Money from sports betting helped NJ's casinos and racetracks win nearly $284M in June. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)" title="MoneyGirls_1562964894919.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>This photo shows <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>money girls<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> walking alongside a float for the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. a year after it opened. Money from sports betting helped NJ's casinos and racetracks win nearly $<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="284M" data-wsc-lang="en_US">284M</span> in June. Money from sports betting helped NJ's casinos and racetracks win nearly $284M in June. ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey gamblers plunked down more than $3 billion on sports in the first full year that it became legal, helping the state challenge Nevada for the nationwide lead in the fast-growing industry.

Figures released Friday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show the state's casinos and racetracks handled $273 million worth of bets in June.

Since the state's first bets were taken on June 14, 2018, New Jersey has seen $3.2 billion wagered.

In May, New Jersey edged ahead of Nevada in the amount of monthly sports bets placed, with $318.9 million wagered, about $1.5 million more than Nevada, whose June statistics will be released later this month.

Including casino gambling money, New Jersey's casinos and two horse tracks that offer sports betting collectively won nearly $284 million in June, up 21.5% from a year ago.

By WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press
Posted Jul 12 2019 04:47PM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 04:56PM EDT (AP) - New Jersey gamblers plunked down more than $3 billion on sports in the first full year that it became legal, helping the state challenge Nevada for the nationwide lead in the fast-growing industry.</p> <p>Figures released Friday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show the state's casinos and racetracks handled $273 million worth of bets in June.</p> <p>Since the state's first bets were taken on June 14, 2018, New Jersey has seen $3.2 billion wagered.</p> <p>In May, New Jersey edged ahead of Nevada in the amount of monthly sports bets placed, with $318.9 million wagered, about $1.5 million more than Nevada, whose June statistics will be released later this month.</p> <p>Including casino gambling money, New Jersey's casinos and two horse tracks that offer sports betting collectively won nearly $284 million in June, up 21.5% from a year ago.</p> <p>"I am frankly shocked at how well we have done," said Jeff Gural, operator of the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, just outside New York City. The track has earned nearly $58 million in sports betting revenue after winning bets have been paid out - more than the entire Atlantic City casino industry combined.</p> <p>"I expect that in this calendar year we will do $500 million (in betting volume), which makes us the biggest in the world. We totally dominate New Jersey, and as long as New York decides to force their residents to either bet illegally or drive to New Jersey, now that we have self-bet terminals available for the football season and American Dream opening next door, I would expect to see our revenues continue to grow," Gural said, referring to a massive entertainment and retail complex.</p> <p>Despite the head-turning numbers, though, sports betting has not been a gusher for state treasuries. Taxes are assessed only on the operators' revenue after paying off winning bets and other expenses, and not on the total amount of bets that are made.</p> <p>So far this year in New Jersey, casinos and tracks have earned $109 million, and paid $13.3 million in state taxes. Since sports betting started a year ago, New Jersey has reaped $23.8 million in taxes on it, according to James Plousis, chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission.</p> <p>The extra revenue from sports bets helped the casinos to a good June, winning over $278 million, an increase of over 20% from last June.</p> <p>(The Hard Rock and Ocean casinos both opened on June 27, 2018; July's revenue figures will be the first apples-to-apples comparison of how the current market is faring compared to a year earlier.)</p> <p>The Borgata had its best June ever for table games, winning $22.3 million, which is more than three other casinos won at table games and slots combined. Gooden watches batting practice before a spring training baseball game between the Mets and the Miami Marlins, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dwight Gooden arrested for drug possession in New Jersey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 04:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOLMDEL, N.J. (AP) - Former National League Cy Young Award winner Dwight Gooden is facing drug charges in New Jersey.</p><p>A criminal complaint says that on June 7 two plastic baggies allegedly containing cocaine were found in 54-year-old Gooden's car during a traffic stop in Holmdel, New Jersey.</p><p>The former New York Mets and New York Yankees pitcher has been charged with cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of drugs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mnuchin-warns-us-government-could-run-out-of-cash-urges-congress-to-quickly-raise-debt-limit" title="Mnuchin warns US government could 'run out of cash,' urges Congress to quickly raise debt limit" data-articleId="417829259" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Mnuchin_warns_US_government_could__run_o_0_7518575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Mnuchin_warns_US_government_could__run_o_0_7518575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Mnuchin_warns_US_government_could__run_o_0_7518575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Mnuchin_warns_US_government_could__run_o_0_7518575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Mnuchin_warns_US_government_could__run_o_0_7518575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told congressional leaders that the debt ceiling should be raised before lawmakers leave for their August recess to avert the potential of an unprecedented default on the national debt." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mnuchin warns US government could 'run out of cash,' urges Congress to quickly raise debt limit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 03:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told congressional leaders that the debt ceiling should be raised before lawmakers leave for their August recess to avert the potential of an unprecedented default on the national debt.</p><p>In a letter to House and Senate leaders Friday, Mnuchin said that based on updated projections, "there is a scenario in which we run out of cash in early September, before Congress reconvenes."</p><p>The notification comes one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wanted an agreement this month with President Donald Trump on raising the borrowing limit and setting spending levels for the coming budget year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cutting-about-300-calories-per-day-might-keep-your-heart-healthy-study-finds" title="Cutting about 300 calories per day might keep your heart healthy, study finds" data-articleId="417825521" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Study_finds_moderate_calorie_restriction_0_7518533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Study_finds_moderate_calorie_restriction_0_7518533_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Study_finds_moderate_calorie_restriction_0_7518533_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Study_finds_moderate_calorie_restriction_0_7518533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Study_finds_moderate_calorie_restriction_0_7518533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The participants were randomly assigned to follow either a calorie restriction diet or stick to their normal diet. Those in the restriction group were told to cut their daily calories by 25 percent." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cutting about 300 calories per day might keep your heart healthy, study finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 04:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cutting your caloric intake by about 300 calories per day was found to provide benefits to the heart, even for those who are younger, maintain a normal weight and are generally healthy, new research suggests.</p><p>A new study, published Thursday in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology , looked at 218 healthy individuals between the ages of 21 and 50, all of whom were a normal weight or just slightly overweight.</p><p>The participants were randomly assigned to follow either a calorie restriction diet or stick to their normal diet. Those in the restriction group were told to cut their daily calories by 25 percent.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mnuchin-warns-us-government-could-run-out-of-cash-urges-congress-to-quickly-raise-debt-limit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1144007119%20THUMB_1562962491416.jpg_7518418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin testifies at a Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)" title="1144007119_1562962491416-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mnuchin warns US government could 'run out of cash,' urges Congress to quickly raise debt limit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cutting-about-300-calories-per-day-might-keep-your-heart-healthy-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/meal%20on%20plate%20GETTY_1562960866136.jpg_7518518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A file image shows chicken wings with red sauce, grilled sweet corn and parsley. The study's control group continued eating normally without any dietary intervention. (Photo by: Natasha Breen/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="1157357858_1562960866136-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cutting about 300 calories per day might keep your heart healthy, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-approves-911-victims-bill-sends-to-senate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/us_capitol_congress_generic_01_benjamin_kanter_NY_mayoral_photo_office_1546965894521_6601940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="United States Capitol (Benjamin Kanter / Mayoral Photo Office)" title="us_capitol_congress_generic_01_benjamin_kanter_NY_mayoral_photo_office-401096-401096-401096-401096"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House approves 9/11 victims bill, sends it to Senate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/it-took-my-dads-life-flesh-eating-bacteria-kills-tennessee-man-within-48-hours-of-beach-trip"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: This colorized scanning electron micrograph, SEM, depicted a flagellated Vibrio vulnificus bacterium; Magnified 26367x. (Photo: Getty Images)" title="169368877_1562956770246-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘It took my dad's life': Flesh-eating bacteria kills Tennessee man within 48 hours of beach trip</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/1-year-32-billion-later-nj-sports-betting-soars" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/MoneyGirls_1562964894919_7518450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/MoneyGirls_1562964894919_7518450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/MoneyGirls_1562964894919_7518450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/MoneyGirls_1562964894919_7518450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/MoneyGirls_1562964894919_7518450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This&#x20;photo&#x20;shows&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;money&#x20;girls&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;walking&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;float&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Hard&#x20;Rock&#x20;casino&#x20;in&#x20;Atlantic&#x20;City&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x20;a&#x20;year&#x20;after&#x20;it&#x20;opened&#x2e;&#x20;Money&#x20;from&#x20;sports&#x20;betting&#x20;helped&#x20;NJ&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;casinos&#x20;and&#x20;racetracks&#x20;win&#x20;nearly&#x20;&#x24;284M&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;June&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Wayne&#x20;Parry&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>1 year, $3.2 billion later, New Jersey sports betting soars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mnuchin-warns-us-government-could-run-out-of-cash-urges-congress-to-quickly-raise-debt-limit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1144007119%20THUMB_1562962491416.jpg_7518418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1144007119%20THUMB_1562962491416.jpg_7518418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1144007119%20THUMB_1562962491416.jpg_7518418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1144007119%20THUMB_1562962491416.jpg_7518418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1144007119%20THUMB_1562962491416.jpg_7518418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Secretary&#x20;of&#x20;Treasury&#x20;Steve&#x20;Mnuchin&#x20;testifies&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Financial&#x20;Services&#x20;and&#x20;General&#x20;Government&#x20;Subcommittee&#x20;hearing&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;proposed&#x20;budget&#x20;estimates&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;at&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Capitol&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Anna&#x20;Moneymaker&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mnuchin warns US government could 'run out of cash,' urges Congress to quickly raise debt limit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cutting-about-300-calories-per-day-might-keep-your-heart-healthy-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/meal%20on%20plate%20GETTY_1562960866136.jpg_7518518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/meal%20on%20plate%20GETTY_1562960866136.jpg_7518518_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/meal%20on%20plate%20GETTY_1562960866136.jpg_7518518_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/meal%20on%20plate%20GETTY_1562960866136.jpg_7518518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/meal%20on%20plate%20GETTY_1562960866136.jpg_7518518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x20;shows&#x20;chicken&#x20;wings&#x20;with&#x20;red&#x20;sauce&#x2c;&#x20;grilled&#x20;sweet&#x20;corn&#x20;and&#x20;parsley&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;The&#x20;study&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;control&#x20;group&#x20;continued&#x20;eating&#x20;normally&#x20;without&#x20;any&#x20;dietary&#x20;intervention&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Natasha&#x20;Breen&#x2f;REDA&#x26;amp&#x3b;CO&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cutting about 300 calories per day might keep your heart healthy, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-approves-911-victims-bill-sends-to-senate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/us_capitol_congress_generic_01_benjamin_kanter_NY_mayoral_photo_office_1546965894521_6601940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/us_capitol_congress_generic_01_benjamin_kanter_NY_mayoral_photo_office_1546965894521_6601940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/us_capitol_congress_generic_01_benjamin_kanter_NY_mayoral_photo_office_1546965894521_6601940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/us_capitol_congress_generic_01_benjamin_kanter_NY_mayoral_photo_office_1546965894521_6601940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/us_capitol_congress_generic_01_benjamin_kanter_NY_mayoral_photo_office_1546965894521_6601940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="United&#x20;States&#x20;Capitol&#x20;&#x28;Benjamin&#x20;Kanter&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Mayoral&#x20;Photo&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House approves 9/11 victims bill, sends it to Senate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/it-took-my-dads-life-flesh-eating-bacteria-kills-tennessee-man-within-48-hours-of-beach-trip" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;This&#x20;colorized&#x20;scanning&#x20;electron&#x20;micrograph&#x2c;&#x20;SEM&#x2c;&#x20;depicted&#x20;a&#x20;flagellated&#x20;Vibrio&#x20;vulnificus&#x20;bacterium&#x3b;&#x20;Magnified&#x20;26367x&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘It took my dad's life': Flesh-eating bacteria kills Tennessee man within 48 hours of beach trip</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 