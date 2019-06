- Federal authorities have seized approximately 16.5 tons of cocaine from a South Philadelphia port.

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced the massive seizure was taken from a large ship at the Packer Marine Terminal on Tuesday.

Authorities say members of the ship’s crew have been arrested and federally charged, but the investigation is ongoing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office estimates the street value of the seized cocaine to be over $1 billion.

The seizure is the largest drug seizure in the history of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.