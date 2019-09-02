Stevens pleaded for help and prayer but received a lecture: "Well this will teach you, next time don't drive in the water," Reneau responds. "I don't see how you didn't see it, you had to go right over it, so."
Authorities responded to the scene 12 minutes after she dialed 911, but because of the floodwaters, it took more than an hour to reach Stevens' vehicle -- and by the time police and firefighters were able to secure the car, Stevens had drowned.
Fort Smith Interim Police Chief Danny Baker described Reneau's response as "calloused and uncaring at times" in a statement, but he added to KHBS that she did nothing "criminally wrong" nor "violated policy."
"I completely understand the disgust and the concern that we all have," Baker said. "We all hope that we would get a little better response."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Posted Sep 02 2019 07:51PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 08:10PM EDT
BASTROP, Texas (FOX NEWS) - A viral video shared on Facebook Sunday appears to show a mouse jumping into a deep fryer at a Central Texas Whataburger restaurant, leaving customers stunned.
The video appears to show a tiny mouse roaming on a kitchen counter inside of a Whataburger located in Bastrop, a city 30 miles southeast of Austin, reports said.
"This s--- is crazy I'm at Whataburger in Bastrop,Tx. It's a damn rat just out in the open!” Brushawn Lewis, the person who posted the video wrote in the caption. "But it did get deep fried! Smdh"
Posted Sep 02 2019 05:57PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 08:15PM EDT
An apparent tornado was spotted in Suffolk County on Eastern Long Island on Monday afternoon as a series of storms moved across the region.
Michael Mulhall posted a photo of the funnel cloud from Mastic Beach.
The National Weather Service was investigating to see if there was an actual tornado touchdown.
Posted Sep 02 2019 05:22PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 05:57PM EDT
As the East Coast of the United States braces for Hurricane Dorian, NASA engineer and astronaut Christina Koch, who is observing the storm from aboard the International Space Station, tweeted terrifying and awe-inspiring photographs of the hurricane seen from space.
RELATED : NASA satellites provide 3-D view of Hurricane Dorian’s clouds from space as storm strengthens
"#HurricaneDorian as seen from @Space_Station earlier today. Hoping everyone in its path stays safe,“ tweeted Koch.