div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story426517713" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426517713" data-article-version="1.0">'They're on,' Trump says of tariffs set to kick in on Sunday</h1>
</header> Sunday"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426517713.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426517713");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426517713-426514388"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/TrumpTariffs_1567280255817_7628843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/TrumpTariffs_1567280255817_7628843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/TrumpTariffs_1567280255817_7628843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/TrumpTariffs_1567280255817_7628843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/TrumpTariffs_1567280255817_7628843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to media before boarding Maine One at the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, en route to Camp David in Maryland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to media before boarding Maine One at the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, en route to Camp David in Maryland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426517713-426514388" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/TrumpTariffs_1567280255817_7628843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/TrumpTariffs_1567280255817_7628843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/TrumpTariffs_1567280255817_7628843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/TrumpTariffs_1567280255817_7628843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/TrumpTariffs_1567280255817_7628843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to media before boarding Maine One at the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, en route to Camp David in Maryland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to media before boarding Maine One at the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, en route to Camp David in Maryland. By PAUL WISEMAN and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Business Writers
Posted Aug 31 2019 03:38PM EDT
Updated Aug 31 2019 03:41PM EDT They're on," the president told reporters Friday before departing for a weekend stay at Camp David.</p> <p>Americans were largely spared from higher prices in his previous rounds of trade penalties. No longer. The 15% tariffs on $112 billion in Chinese imports will apply to items ranging from smartwatches and TVs to shoes, diapers, sporting goods and meat and dairy products.</p> <p>For the first time since Trump launched his trade war, American households faced price increases. Many U.S. companies said they would be forced to pass on to customers the higher prices they had to pay on Chinese imports.</p> <p>Despite the looming pocketbook pain for Americans, Trump tried to frame the tariffs as putting the United States "in an incredible negotiating position" with Beijing. "It's only going to get worse for China."</p> <p>For more than a year, the world's two largest economies have been locked in a high-stakes duel marked by Trump's escalating penalties on Chinese goods and Beijing's retaliatory tariffs.</p> <p>The two sides have held periodic talks that seem to have met little progress despite glimmers of potential breakthroughs. All the while, they have imposed tariffs on billions of each other's products in a rift over what analysts say is Beijing's predatory tactics in its drive to become the supreme high-tech superpower.</p> <p>"We're going to win the fight," Trump asserted.</p> <p>American consumers so far had been spared the worst of it: The Trump administration had left most everyday household items off its tariff list (valued at $250 billion in Chinese products so far) and instead targeted industrial goods.</p> <p>Under the new tariff schedule, 69% of the consumer goods Americans buy from China were facing his import taxes, compared with 29% now.</p> <p>Higher tariffs also were set to kick in for another batch of Chinese products - $160 billion worth - on Dec. 15. By then, roughly 99% of made-in-China consumer goods imported to the United States will be taxed, according to calculations by Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.</p> <p>Overall, Trump's trade war will have raised the average tariff on Chinese imports from 3.1% in 2017, before the hostilities began, to 24.3%.</p> <p>"The bottom line is that, for the first time, Trump's trade war is likely to directly raise prices for a lot of household budget items like clothing, shoes, toys, and consumer electronics," Bown wrote in an report.</p> <p>Trump famously declared that trade wars are "easy to win." But for months, he falsely claimed that China itself paid the tariffs and that they left Americans unscathed. In fact, U.S. importers pay the tariffs. They must make a high-risk decision: absorb the higher costs themselves and accept lower profits or pass on their higher costs to their customers and risk losing business.</p> <p>This has become an ever-more-difficult decision.</p> <p>After years of ultra-low inflation, consumers have grown more resistant to price hikes, especially when they can easily compare prices online for household products and choose the lowest-price options. For that reason, many retailers may choose not to impose the cost of the higher tariffs on their customers.</p> <p>The higher costs U.S. importers faced could be offset somewhat by the declining value of China's currency, which has the effect of making China's products somewhat less expensive in the United States.</p> <p>Still, the prices of certain goods will cost Americans more. Trump tacitly acknowledged this a few weeks ago by announcing a delay in his higher tariffs on $160 billion in imports until Dec. 15 - to keep them from squeezing holiday shoppers.</p> <p>Even before the December tariffs, though, 52% of shoes and 87% of textiles and clothing imported from China were to be hit by Trump's tariffs, according to Peterson's Bown. And not even counting the increase - from 10% to 15% - that Trump announced for his new tariffs a week ago, J.P. Morgan had estimated that his import taxes would cost the average household roughly $1,000 a year.</p> <p>"The story that holiday goods (were) given a reprieve is fake news," said Stephen Lamar of the American Apparel and Footwear Association. Overall, the 15% September and December tariffs will force Americans to pay an extra $4 billion a year for shoes and boots, according to a footwear trade group.</p> <p>Retailers, engaged for a battle for survival with Amazon and other e-commerce rivals, braced for the worst.</p> <p>Macy's raised an alarm when it reported earnings in August. In May, Trump had raised separate tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods from 10% to 25%. In response, Macy's tried to raise prices of some items on the hit list - luggage, housewares, furniture. But according to CEO Jeff Gennette, customers just said no.</p> <p>Some retailers were trying to force their suppliers to eat the higher costs so they would not have to raise prices for shoppers. Target confirmed to The Associated Press that it warned suppliers that it would not accept cost increases arising from the China tariffs. Some small retailers were even more vulnerable.</p> <p>"Any cost increase puts us in a tough place," said Jennifer Lee, whose family owns the Footprint shoe store in San Francisco. "It makes it tough for business owners because we will have to take a hit on our margins, but it will also be difficult for us to pass it on to our shoppers."</p> <p>Albert Chow, who owns Great Wall Hardware in San Francisco, said he's already raised prices on some Chinese-made products because an earlier round of tariffs led his suppliers to raise prices 10% to 20%.</p> <p>"I will try to keep the prices down for as long as I can," Chow said. "But at some point, when the tariffs are just too much, we have to eventually raise the prices, and then it goes down to the end user - the customer."</p> <p>What's frustrating for retailers is that consumers might otherwise be in an exuberant mood this holiday season. For most Americans, their jobs are safe and their wages are rising. Unemployment is near a half-century low.</p> <p>Yet the economy itself looks increasingly fragile. Growth is slowing as the global economy weakens. And Trump's mercurial approach to trade policy - imposing, delaying, reimposing import taxes via tweet - makes it nearly impossible for companies to decide on suppliers, factory sites and new markets. So they delay investments, further straining the economy.</p> <p>___</p> <p>D'Innocenzio reported from New York. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mouse jumps into fryer at Texas Whataburger in viral video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 07:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 08:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BASTROP, Texas (FOX NEWS) - A viral video shared on Facebook Sunday appears to show a mouse jumping into a deep fryer at a Central Texas Whataburger restaurant, leaving customers stunned.</p><p>The video appears to show a tiny mouse roaming on a kitchen counter inside of a Whataburger located in Bastrop, a city 30 miles southeast of Austin, reports said.</p><p>"This s--- is crazy I'm at Whataburger in Bastrop,Tx. It's a damn rat just out in the open!” Brushawn Lewis, the person who posted the video wrote in the caption. "But it did get deep fried! Smdh"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tornado-spotted-on-long-island" title="Tornado spotted on Long Island" data-articleId="426943845" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tornado spotted on Long Island</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 08:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An apparent tornado was spotted in Suffolk County on Eastern Long Island on Monday afternoon as a series of storms moved across the region.</p><p>Michael Mulhall posted a photo of the funnel cloud from Mastic Beach.</p><p>The National Weather Service was investigating to see if there was an actual tornado touchdown.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nasa-astronaut-captures-terrifying-scale-of-hurricane-dorian-in-images-from-space" title="NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space" data-articleId="426947269" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/NASA_astronaut_captures_terrifying_scale_0_7632501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/NASA_astronaut_captures_terrifying_scale_0_7632501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/NASA_astronaut_captures_terrifying_scale_0_7632501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/NASA_astronaut_captures_terrifying_scale_0_7632501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/NASA_astronaut_captures_terrifying_scale_0_7632501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As the East Coast of the United States braces for Hurricane Dorian, NASA engineer and astronaut Christina Koch, who is observing the storm from aboard the International Space Station, tweeted terrifying and awe-inspiring photographs of the hurricane" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the East Coast of the United States braces for Hurricane Dorian, NASA engineer and astronaut Christina Koch, who is observing the storm from aboard the International Space Station, tweeted terrifying and awe-inspiring photographs of the hurricane seen from space.</p><p>RELATED : NASA satellites provide 3-D view of Hurricane Dorian’s clouds from space as storm strengthens</p><p>"#HurricaneDorian as seen from @Space_Station earlier today. Hoping everyone in its path stays safe,“ tweeted Koch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nasa-astronaut-captures-terrifying-scale-of-hurricane-dorian-in-images-from-space"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NASA engineer and astronaut Christina Koch tweeted photos of Hurricane Dorian from aboard the International Space Station. (NASA)" title="Eye_1567459199788-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/long-island-ice-cream-shop-named-best-in-ny"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_20190902214448"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Long Island ice cream shop named best in NY</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-year-old-girl-s-decaying-body-found-in-closet-at-northwest-houston-apartment-complex-hpd"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="crime scene file crime news file-402970-402970-402970-402970-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-images'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5-year-old girl's decaying body found in closet at northwest Houston apartment complex: HPD</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hurricane-dorian-woman-in-bahamas-houses-nearly-100-dogs-to-protect-them-from-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="More than a dozen dogs are shown inside the home of Chella Phillips, a woman in Nassau, Bahamas, who took in the homeless dogs to protect them from Hurricane Dorian. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tornado-spotted-on-long-island" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tornado spotted on Long Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nasa-astronaut-captures-terrifying-scale-of-hurricane-dorian-in-images-from-space" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NASA&#x20;engineer&#x20;and&#x20;astronaut&#x20;Christina&#x20;Koch&#x20;tweeted&#x20;photos&#x20;of&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Dorian&#x20;from&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;aboard&#x20;the&#x20;International&#x20;Space&#x20;Station&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;NASA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/long-island-ice-cream-shop-named-best-in-ny" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Long Island ice cream shop named best in NY</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-year-old-girl-s-decaying-body-found-in-closet-at-northwest-houston-apartment-complex-hpd" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>5-year-old girl's decaying body found in closet at northwest Houston apartment complex: HPD</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hurricane-dorian-woman-in-bahamas-houses-nearly-100-dogs-to-protect-them-from-storm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="viewer.services@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/childrens-programing-public-reports">Children's Programing File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/closed-or-ip-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/tv-ratings">TV Ratings</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- 