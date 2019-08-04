< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new <section id="story422174892" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422174892" data-article-version="1.0">'The Rookie' star alleges sexual harassment, discrimination</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-422174892" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text='The Rookie' star alleges sexual harassment, discrimination&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/-the-rookie-star-alleges-sexual-harassment-discrimination" data-title="'The Rookie' star alleges sexual harassment, discrimination" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/-the-rookie-star-alleges-sexual-harassment-discrimination" addthis:title="'The Rookie' star alleges sexual harassment, discrimination">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 09:28PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422174892");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422174892-422174865"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/AftonWilliamson_1564968399385_7572617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/AftonWilliamson_1564968399385_7572617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/AftonWilliamson_1564968399385_7572617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/AftonWilliamson_1564968399385_7572617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/AftonWilliamson_1564968399385_7572617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Afton Williamson attends the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews of &quot;The Rookie&quot; at The Paley Center for Media on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Afton Williamson attends the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews of "The Rookie" at The Paley Center for Media on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422174892-422174865" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/AftonWilliamson_1564968399385_7572617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/AftonWilliamson_1564968399385_7572617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/AftonWilliamson_1564968399385_7572617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/AftonWilliamson_1564968399385_7572617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/AftonWilliamson_1564968399385_7572617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Afton Williamson attends the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews of &quot;The Rookie&quot; at The Paley Center for Media on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Afton Williamson attends the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews of "The Rookie" at The Paley Center for Media on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 09:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422174892" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Afton Williamson, co-star of the ABC crime series "The Rookie," said she's quitting the show because of sexual harassment and racial discrimination she experienced during the show's first season.</p> <p>In an Instagram post Sunday, Williamson said that throughout the filming of the show's pilot, "I experienced racial discrimination/racially charged inappropriate comments from the hair department."</p> <p>Williamson said the treatment worsened when she was sexually harassed by a recurring guest star, bullied by executive producers and ultimately was sexually assaulted by a crew member at a wrap party.</p> <p>ABC Studios responded later Sunday with a statement, largely referring to its production partners, Entertainment One.</p> <p>"The allegations involve a production from Entertainment One," the network said. "In late June, eOne made us aware and informed us that they launched an investigation that is ongoing. The safety of working environments is a top priority for us, and we take this matter very seriously."</p> <p>Entertainment One, in a statement of its own, said it takes Williamson's claims seriously. "We have initiated an independent investigation which is ongoing and as such, it would be inappropriate to comment at this time," the production company said.</p> <p>A representative for Williamson didn't respond to messages seeking further details on the actress's claims, or whether the alleged sexual assault was reported to the police.</p> <p>Williamson, who is African American, was also highly critical of how her claims were handled by showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley, who is white. Williamson said she filed reports on the incidents to Hawley, but they weren't seriously investigated by the network or shared by Hawley with other producers.</p> <p>"After my initial report of sexual harassment, I was assured that the actor would be fired," said Williamson of the guest star. "I was also asked to film with him the very next day as a courtesy to the script, even though we had not begun filming the episode yet."</p> <p>Representatives for Hawley didn't immediately respond to messages Sunday.</p> <p>Williamson co-starred in the Los Angeles-based ABC drama. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Venomous snake disappears at Bronx Zoo</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 12:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 3-1/2 foot long snake has disappeared from its enclosure at the Bronx Zoo.</p><p>The zoo says that it is "confident" the snake poses no threat to visitors but officials posted a warning sign at the entrance of the exhibit as a precautionary measure.</p><p>The missing snake is a mangrove, and is "mildly venomous" but not known to be dangerous to people.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/white-sox-yankees-to-play-at-field-of-dreams-in-2020-1" title="White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field of Dreams' in 2020" data-articleId="422848646" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are going to play a game Aug. 13, 2020, in Dyersville, Iowa, on the site where the classic movie &quot;Field of Dreams&quot; was filmed. (MLB)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field of Dreams' in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 11:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chicago White Sox will play a game against the New York Yankees next August at the site in Iowa where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed.</p><p>Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the White Sox will play host to the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13.</p><p>A video tweeted by MLB shows Yankees star Aaron Judge asking Ray Kinsella, Kevin Costner's character in the 1989 movie, if he was in heaven. Costner replies with one of the movie's iconic lines -- "No, it's Iowa" -- and Judge nods before trotting back into the corn beyond the outfield.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/long-island-university-shuts-down-after-threat" title="Long Island University shuts down after threat" data-articleId="422834634" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/LIU-closed_1565270209213_7581133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/LIU-closed_1565270209213_7581133_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/LIU-closed_1565270209213_7581133_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/LIU-closed_1565270209213_7581133_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/LIU-closed_1565270209213_7581133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Long Island University shuts down after threat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 09:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 09:16AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Officials at Long Island University say all of the school's campuses are being shut down in "an abundance of caution" after federal law enforcement advised them of a non-specific threat.</p><p>The university says the FBI doesn't deem the threat as credible.</p><p>But the school says it decided on the closure of all campuses in the wake of the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="impossible beyond burger_1565211449635.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/snapchat-robbers-on-loose-in-new-york-city"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/Snapchat_robbers_0_7580762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Snapchat_robbers_0_20190808111715"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Snapchat robbers on loose in New York City</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/equinox-soulcycle-threatened-with-boycots"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/StephenRoss_1565205711473_7578659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Related Companies chairman Stephen Ross attends the grand opening of the Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in New York. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/uefa-bans-player-for-racism" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/soccer-getty-wnyw_1565279229491_7581423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/soccer-getty-wnyw_1565279229491_7581423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/soccer-getty-wnyw_1565279229491_7581423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/soccer-getty-wnyw_1565279229491_7581423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/soccer-getty-wnyw_1565279229491_7581423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;stadium&#x20;overview&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;UEFA&#x20;Europa&#x20;League&#x20;Group&#x20;D&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;Hertha&#x20;BSC&#x20;Berlin&#x20;and&#x20;FK&#x20;Ventspils&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Olympic&#x20;stadium&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2009&#x20;in&#x20;Berlin&#x2c;&#x20;Germany&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joern&#x20;Pollex&#x2f;Bongarts&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>UEFA bans player for 10 matches for racism in Europa League</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/white-sox-yankees-to-play-at-field-of-dreams-in-2020-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Chicago&#x20;White&#x20;Sox&#x20;and&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Yankees&#x20;are&#x20;going&#x20;to&#x20;play&#x20;a&#x20;game&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2020&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;Dyersville&#x2c;&#x20;Iowa&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;site&#x20;where&#x20;the&#x20;classic&#x20;movie&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Field&#x20;of&#x20;Dreams&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;was&#x20;filmed&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;MLB&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field of Dreams' in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/long-island-university-shuts-down-after-threat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/LIU-closed_1565270209213_7581133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/LIU-closed_1565270209213_7581133_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/LIU-closed_1565270209213_7581133_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/LIU-closed_1565270209213_7581133_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/LIU-closed_1565270209213_7581133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Long Island University shuts down after threat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/willie-nelson-cancels-tour-cites-breathing-problem-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willie&#x20;Nelson&#x20;performs&#x20;in&#x20;concert&#x20;during&#x20;his&#x20;46th&#x20;annual&#x20;Willie&#x20;Nelson&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;4th&#x20;of&#x20;July&#x20;Picnic&#x20;at&#x20;Austin360&#x20;Amphitheater&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Austin&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Gary&#x20;Miller&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Shock&#x20;Ink&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Willie Nelson cancels tour, cites ‘breathing 