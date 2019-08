- If tents aren't your thing and you don't like to rough, it maybe go with 'Glamping' - short for glamorous camping, now being offered at two state parks on Long Island.

“We call them cottages,” said George Gorman, Regional Director for New York State Parks. “They're extremely nice, high end, you have to bring your linens and towels. Everything else is provided for you.”

Gorman says it's part of the State's multi-million dollar plan to rebuild New York's parks for its residents. Last summer, Wildwood in Wading River opened ten cottages and this year, Heckscher State Park in East Islip debuted another fifteen.

There’s no need to worry about the water. Take your pick - there's a full bathroom and an outdoor shower, a kitchen with appliances and beds. Luisa Ferreras of Yonkers is spending the weekend with her family and friends.

“Me and my two friends were like 'Wow this is amazing, this is so pretty, it feels nice and smells nice too, like the woods',” she said.

The cottages are open from April through the first weekend in November. Rates during peak season start at $250 a night for a one bedroom. The biggest cottage that sleeps up to 8 people goes for $320 a night.

Sachin Singh has his fridge stocked, beds made and the kids are already playing.

“It's me, my wife, her sister and the kids,” Singh said. “We were like 45 minutes from Queens and it's so easy to get here. You feel like you're somewhere completely different.”

And while there's no AC, on a day like this one you've got a cool cross breeze and a stellar sight of the Great South Bay.