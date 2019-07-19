Federal drug agents say they seized three kilograms of suspected heroin and over 250,000 individually packaged glassine envelopes that would have been sold on the street throughout the northeast.

On July 17, members of the DEA’s New York Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant on a house in the Bronx where they found and dismantled a fully functional heroin mill containing the drug and hundreds of thousands of the glassine envelopes to sell it in.

Investigators also found stamps that were used to brand the heroin with a variety of names, including El Chapo, Dunkin’ Donuts, T Mobile, NBA, iPhone and more.