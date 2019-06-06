NEW YORK (AP) - Federal regulators voted Thursday to give phone companies the right to block unwanted calls without getting customers' permission first.
The Federal Communications Commission's move could make call-blocking widespread and help consumers dodge annoying robocalls, which have exploded into a problem that pesters Americans on the level of billions of calls a month.
One caveat: Phone companies don't actually have to do anything, and they could start charging you if they do - just as they now charge for some caller ID features and other extras. The FCC expects phone companies to offer these tools for free, but it doesn't require them to.