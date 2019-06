- The wildly popular YouTube video, 'Baby Shark,' about a baby shark, mommy shark and the rest of the family will reportedly be coming to television.

Nickelodeon is developing the animated series, according to Deadline.

Pinkfong, the company behind the audience-participation clip, is partnering with Nick on the project, reported the trade website.

“Baby Shark has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world, so it’s no surprise it’s one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever,” Ramsey Naito, EVP Nickelodeon Animation told Deadline. “At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon.”

Few details about the show have been made public.