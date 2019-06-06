Camping World's CEO is arguing that the city ordinance banning a huge American flag from flying over his recreational vehicle store in Statesville is unconstitutional.

Attorneys for Marcus Lemonis said in a filing in Iredell County that the U.S. and North Carolina constitutions protect the right to fly an American flag of any size — in this case, the one at Gander RV in Statesville — provided it’s not a safety hazard.

The reality television star tweeted out copies of the filing Wednesday.