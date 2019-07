Ondrea, the missing Seeing Eye puppy is a 14-month-old German shepherd. The Seeing Eye is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her safe return. Tips can be called into 973-525-1084.

Ondrea, a 14-month old, 50 lb. female German shepherd was last seen the morning of June 24 in Wantage, N.J. (The Seeing Eye)

- A puppy that was being trained to become a guide for people who are blind is missing from New Jersey.

The Seeing Eye organization is offering a $5,000 reward for the return- no questions asked- of Ondrea.

The 14-month old, 50 lb. female German shepherd was last seen the morning of June 24 in Wantage, N.J.

She had been living with a volunteer puppy raiser when she pushed through an exterior door with a broken latch and escaped.

"We feel we have exhausted all options in terms of finding her loose in the vicinity and are refocusing our efforts on the possibility that someone may have her and not realize we are looking for her," said Seeing Eye Director of Canine Development Peggy Gibbon. "We hope that increasing the reward for information leading to her safe return will raise the visibility of our search for Ondrea. We will gladly accept her back with no questions asked."

Thousands of flyers were posted, an expert dog trapper set up feeding stations and cameras with night vision and robo-calls were made to alert area residents and businesses.

Ondrea has a tattoo in her right ear and a microchip.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact The Seeing Eye at 973-525-1084.