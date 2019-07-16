< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. $293M in sport bets; Atlantic City casino revenue up 13% $293M in sport bets; Atlantic City casino revenue up 13%

By WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press

Posted Sep 12 2019 04:40PM EDT
Updated Sep 12 2019 04:41PM EDT Employees at Rivers Casino and Resort prepare for the opening of its sports betting lounge in Schenectady, N.Y., July 16, 2019. (AP) (AP)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428550093-418471715" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/AP_RIVERS_CASINO_SPORTS_BETTING_071619_1563305617340_7526465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/AP_RIVERS_CASINO_SPORTS_BETTING_071619_1563305617340_7526465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/AP_RIVERS_CASINO_SPORTS_BETTING_071619_1563305617340_7526465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/AP_RIVERS_CASINO_SPORTS_BETTING_071619_1563305617340_7526465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/AP_RIVERS_CASINO_SPORTS_BETTING_071619_1563305617340_7526465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Employees at Rivers Casino and Resort prepare for the opening of its sports betting lounge in Schenectady, N.Y., July 16, 2019. (AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Employees at Rivers Casino and Resort prepare for the opening of its sports betting lounge in Schenectady, N.Y., July 16, 2019. (AP)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/-293m-in-sport-bets-atlantic-city-casino-revenue-up-13-">WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 04:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428550093" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Gamblers wagered more than $293 million on sports in New Jersey in August, helping Atlantic City's casinos win 13% more than they did a year ago.</p> <p>Figures released Thursday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the nine casinos won nearly $339 million for the month, assisted by sports betting money.</p> <p>The Borgata won nearly $80 million, up 4.7% from a year ago, and said it had its best summer since it opened in 2003.</p> <p>The two newest casinos also fared well in August. Hard Rock retained the No. 2 spot in the market with nearly $41 million, up nearly 31% from a year ago.</p> <p>And the Ocean casino had the best month in its short history, with over $25 million, up more than 25% from a year ago.</p> <p>Both were in only their second month of operation in August 2018 and were fighting to grab market share in what had been a smaller competitive environment.</p> <p>"We continue to see strong volumes, highlighted by a 42% increase in our slot business" compared with a year ago, said Michael Donovan, Ocean's senior vice president and chief marketing officer.</p> <p>He said August saw the casino's highest gross gambling revenue, slot revenue, hotel revenue and non-gaming revenues. And Ocean's sports book did the best of any land-based Atlantic City casino in August, with $1.2 million in sports betting revenue.</p> <p>The Borgata said it won $219 million in land-based gambling revenue in June, July and August, in what casino president Marcus Glover called "record-breaking success." He attributed the performance in part to significant capital investment in the property and strategic promotions to customers.</p> <p>Harrah's was the only one of the nine casinos to post a decline in August, at $31.2 million, and that was down less than 1%.</p> <p>The Golden Nugget won $36.1 million, up nearly 25% from a year ago; Tropicana won $36 million, up less than 1%; Caesars won $30.9 million, up 10.6%, Resorts won $19.4 million, up 7.2%, and Bally's won $19.3 million, up 2.1%.</p> <p>James Plousis, chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, said the casinos' performance during the summer, traditionally their strongest period, shows that operators have made necessary adjustments to a market that is larger than it was a year ago.</p> <p>"These results show there is a great deal of customer interest in Atlantic City's offerings," he said.</p> <p>The Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, just outside New York City, continued to dominate New Jersey's sports betting More News Stories

Three horses die after first week of racing at Belmont Park

By Stacey Delikat
Posted Sep 12 2019 05:19PM EDT
Updated Sep 12 2019 05:30PM EDT

Opening day at the Belmont Park Racetrack was this past Friday, but just in the first two days of the season, three horses died. Two died during training, while the third was injured while racing and put down soon afterwards. data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/12/Three_horses_die_after_first_week_of_rac_0_7654633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/12/Three_horses_die_after_first_week_of_rac_0_7654633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/12/Three_horses_die_after_first_week_of_rac_0_7654633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/12/Three_horses_die_after_first_week_of_rac_0_7654633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/12/Three_horses_die_after_first_week_of_rac_0_7654633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Opening day at the Belmont Park race track was this past Friday, but just in the first two days of the season, three horses die." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Three horses die after first week of racing Three horses die after first week of racing at Belmont Park

By Stacey Delikat

Posted Sep 12 2019 05:19PM EDT
Updated Sep 12 2019 05:30PM EDT

Opening day at the Belmont Park Racetrack was this past Friday, but just in the first two days of the season, three horses died. Two died during training, while the third was injured while racing and put down soon afterwards. Now, in the aftermath of those deaths, some activists are asking if horse racing should continue as a sport.

"How many horses have to die for $2 bets and frivolous entertainment," said Patrick Battuello, President and Founder of Horseracing Wrongs, a non-profit which tracks deaths at racetracks across the nation. The group estimates that more than 2,000 horses die racing or training on U.S. tracks every year.

Classmates give their own clothing and shoes to student bullied for wearing same clothes

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Sep 12 2019 03:56PM EDT
Updated Sep 12 2019 04:11PM EDT

High school students in Tennessee are being praised for their act of kindness to a fellow classmate who had been bullied for weeks for wearing the same clothes each day.

WHBQ reports that freshman Michael Todd, who attends Martin Luther King Jr. Preparatory School in Memphis, was constantly getting bullied at his new school for his clothing.

"I've been bullied my entire life," the teen said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Classmates give their own clothing and shoes to student bullied for wearing same clothes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 04:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>High school students in Tennessee are being praised for their act of kindness to a fellow classmate who had been bullied for weeks for wearing the same clothes each day.</p><p>WHBQ reports that freshman Michael Todd, who attends Martin Luther King Jr. Preparatory School in Memphis, was constantly getting bullied at his new school for his clothing.</p><p>"I've been bullied my entire life," the teen said. "My mom can't buy clothes for me because I'm growing too fast."

'Try our new BYOB': Popeyes tells customers they can bring their own bun to make chicken sandwiches

By Gabrielle Moreira data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/Popeyes_suggests_customers_bring_their_o_0_7654292_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/Popeyes_suggests_customers_bring_their_o_0_7654292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/Popeyes_suggests_customers_bring_their_o_0_7654292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/Popeyes_suggests_customers_bring_their_o_0_7654292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In a snarky tweet, Popeyes suggested customers bring their own buns to make chicken sandwiches until the real items are back in stock." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Try our new BYOB': Popeyes tells customers they can bring their own bun to make chicken sandwiches</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira Posted Sep 12 2019 03:08PM EDT
Updated Sep 12 2019 04:10PM EDT

While the Popeyes chicken sandwiches remain on people's minds, the fried chicken chain offered a solution for those who couldn't get their hands on the item – bring your own buns.

On Thursday, the chain tweeted a short video that urged customers to BYOB and make their own chicken sandwich until the popular ones come back. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/AP_RIVERS_CASINO_SPORTS_BETTING_071619_1563305617340_7526465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/AP_RIVERS_CASINO_SPORTS_BETTING_071619_1563305617340_7526465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/AP_RIVERS_CASINO_SPORTS_BETTING_071619_1563305617340_7526465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/AP_RIVERS_CASINO_SPORTS_BETTING_071619_1563305617340_7526465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Employees&#x20;at&#x20;Rivers&#x20;Casino&#x20;and&#x20;Resort&#x20;prepare&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;opening&#x20;of&#x20;its&#x20;sports&#x20;betting&#x20;lounge&#x20;in&#x20;Schenectady&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;Y&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>$293M in sport bets; Atlantic City casino revenue up 13%</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/classmates-give-their-own-clothing-and-shoes-to-student-bullied-for-wearing-same-clothes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-13h51m17s189_1568310753704_7654229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-13h51m17s189_1568310753704_7654229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-13h51m17s189_1568310753704_7654229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-13h51m17s189_1568310753704_7654229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-13h51m17s189_1568310753704_7654229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Classmates give their own clothing and shoes to student bullied for wearing same clothes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/try-our-new-byob-popeyes-tells-customers-they-can-bring-their-own-bun-to-make-chicken-sandwiches" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/getty_popeyessandwiches_091219_1568315317077_7654320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/getty_popeyessandwiches_091219_1568315317077_7654320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/getty_popeyessandwiches_091219_1568315317077_7654320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/getty_popeyessandwiches_091219_1568315317077_7654320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/getty_popeyessandwiches_091219_1568315317077_7654320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;mild&#x20;and&#x20;spicy&#x20;chicken&#x20;sandwiches&#x20;from&#x20;Popeyes&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Nick&#x20;Kindelsperger&#x2f;Chicago&#x20;Tribune&#x2f;Tribune&#x20;News&#x20;Service&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Try our new BYOB': Popeyes tells customers they can bring their own bun to make chicken sandwiches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/14-year-old-starts-freshman-year-at-george-washington-university" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-15h06m07s364_1568315207366_7654442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-15h06m07s364_1568315207366_7654442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-15h06m07s364_1568315207366_7654442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-15h06m07s364_1568315207366_7654442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-15h06m07s364_1568315207366_7654442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>14-year-old starts freshman year at George Washington University</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ntsb-says-crew-asleep-during-fatal-boat-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Mayday_call_from_boat_fire_off_Californi_0_7631668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Mayday_call_from_boat_fire_off_Californi_0_7631668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Mayday_call_from_boat_fire_off_Californi_0_7631668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Mayday_call_from_boat_fire_off_Californi_0_7631668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 