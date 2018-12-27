$293.8M Powerball ticket sold in East New York

A winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing of the Powerball was sold at a grocery store in East New York, Brooklyn. (FOX 5 NY) A winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing of the Powerball was sold at a grocery store in East New York, Brooklyn. (FOX 5 NY)

- A winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing of the Powerball was sold at a gas station store in East New York, Brooklyn.

It's the third time in the past several months that a winning Powerball ticket was sold in New York City.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Powerball game were: 05-25-38-52-67, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2.

The winning ticket was a Quick-Pick.

The owner of Arnold Service Station will receive $10K from the NY Lottery for selling the winning ticket if the winner comes forward.

The winner can receive $298.3 million in installments over 30 years or a one-time, lump-sum payment of $180.2 million.

Other tickets bought in New York also hit it big this year.

A Staten Island carpenter won a $245.6 million Powerball prize in August, and a retired postal worker from Manhattan won $343.8 million in October.