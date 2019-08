- Ryan Kristafer joined the “Good Day New York” and the FOX 5 team in August 2019.

Originally from Connecticut, he started his career emceeing corporate events across the U.S. as an on-stage host and DJ. Kristafer then hosted a nationally syndicated ‘Man in the Stands’ feature on NBC Sports Radio. Following that, he spent five years at WTNH (ABC) in Connecticut as a feature reporter, and host of a daily talk show: “CT Style.”

Today, Kristafer is the Entertainment Anchor and Reporter for “Good Day New York” and FOX 5, covering celebrity interviews, entertainment headlines, lifestyle, trends and more.

Kristafer graduated from Central Connecticut State University where he majored in Marketing and Communications.