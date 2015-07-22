Antwan Lewis is the co-anchor of Fox 5's Good Day Wake Up.

Lewis joined Fox 5 news in 2010 as a general assignment reporter. Lewis most recently served for three years as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WGN-TV in Chicago. Prior to that, he spent four years as a reporter and fill-in anchor for KTVK-TV in Phoenix, Arizona. Before that, Lewis held a variety of positions at WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Virginia, starting as an intern and working his way up to a reporter.

Lewis is involved in various children's charities and works closely with the visually impaired. He is an active supporter of the United NCF and has been honored by the National Association of Black Journalists.

Lewis has been awarded four Emmys and has nine additional nominations.

A graduate of Norfolk State University, Lewis holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications and Journalism, as well as a Master of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Regent University. He resides in New York City.