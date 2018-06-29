Dog with 100 to 200 puncture wounds brought to Dearborn shelter

- An animal shelter in Dearborn is offering a $1,000 reward for help prosecuting the person responsible for abusing a stray dog.

The dog was brought to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (FAMD) by Dearborn Police. The dog, a mixed breed, had between 100 and 200 puncture wounds.

Officials at the shelter say some of the wounds were fresh, and others likely happened over the last few months.

Thankfully they say the dog is recovering nicely and will be able to go back to the shelter in a couple days.

Elaine Greene, executive director at FAMD, says they've named the dog Emlyn, which is an English name for a brave and noble warrior.

They say Emlyn is very sweet and trusting of people, in spite of how badly she's been hurt.

If you've seen this dog before or know anything about what happened to her, you're asked to contact the shelter at 313-943-2697.

If you would like to donate to help pay for the dog's vet bills, visit www.metrodetroitanimals.org.