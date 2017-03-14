Mother who abandoned toddler in Riverside grocery store in custody, police say Home Mother who abandoned toddler in Riverside grocery store in custody, police say A young mother who police say abandoned her 2-year-old at a Riverside Food 4 Less store was taken into custody Monday.

Officers were called to the Food-4-Less located at 4250 Van Buren Boulevard Sunday night to reports of a found child. When officers arrived they found the toddler unharmed and in good condition.

Witnesses told officers the mother walked in the store with the child at her side. While inside the store the child wandered off.

The mother reportedly kept shopping and was approached by a good Samaritan who brought the child back to her. The woman simply responded, "Oh just leave her."

"In my whole career I have never seen anything where out-of-the-blue someone leaves their kid in a crowded grocery store like this," said Railsback.

The mother then deserted the toddler, paid for her groceries and left the store.

The mother has been identified as 31-year-old Chiengkham Vilaysane.

